Illinois Injury and Illness News on Keaton Wagler, Andrej Stojakovic, Brad Underwood

By mid-March, every team in college basketball is worn down, both physically and mentally. Postseason play – and the opportunity for players and teams to etch their names into college basketball lore – often rejuvenates from a mental standpoint, even if the physical requires other healing.

Illinois, which has dealt with its fair share of injuries and illness throughout the 2025-26 campaign, finds itself in relatively sound health heading into the Big Ten Tournament. That said, there are a few bumps and bruises, not to mention a flu bug making its rounds.

Latest updates on Keaton Wagler, Andrej Stojakovic and Brad Underwood

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) celebrates the win with head coach Brad Underwood against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler , who brought home a hefty load of hardware on Tuesday when the Big Ten announced postseason awards , is dealing with some back spasms, while wing Andrej Stojakovic is battling the flu, a sickness he is fighting alongside head coach Brad Underwood. Here’s the latest update on all three.

“I’m a little bit better,” Underwood said on Wednesday, addressing his bout with the flu. “I’m still fighting the head stuff that I get. I guess it comes with my age.”

“Andrej was feeling better. He did throw up after the game. And I think that has stopped. But [strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher] has done a really good job of controlling his weight and his hydration.”

“And then Keaton’s back has been fine. It’s just an occasional spasm that he gets. And it’s massage and some of that [therapy that] has helped him. A couple days off has been really good for him.”

After surviving a scare from Maryland in College Park on Sunday afternoon, the Illini are off until Friday as they await the winner of Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament matchup between Wisconsin and Washington.

With a triple bye in the conference tournament, Illinois has an automatic bid into the quarterfinals, where it will need just one victory to likely draw a rematch with Michigan – which pounded the Illini in late February at the State Farm Center – in the semifinal.

After the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal the 2026 March Madness bracket. For now, Illinois appears poised to be named a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance , but Underwood’s unit may need a victory on Friday to cement that status.