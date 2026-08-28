Final Four Is a 'Great Drug' – And Why Brad Underwood Thinks Illinois Can Have It Again
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There is always the concern of a hangover after an intoxicating end-of-season moment in sports. That’s why repeat championships – whether a national title in college or a professional trophy – are so hard to accomplish. And following a 2026 Final Four appearance for Illinois, there may be mild concerns about a level of satisfaction and complacency in Champaign headed into next season.
On one hand, it would be only natural. On the other, there may not be an accomplishment that satiates a fan base and fills a program with pride while keeping it motivated more than a Final Four. It’s not as though the Illini finished the 2025-2026 campaign atop the college hoops world.
There is still work to be done.
Perhaps if Illinois had won a national title, the worry would be a real one. But the season ended two wins away from the mountaintop. So don’t fret, Illini Nation, your beloved squad shouldn't be satisfied in the slightest – just ask head coach Brad Underwood, who spoke about it with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Thursday.
Brad Underwood on Illinois' Final Four experience – and doing it again
“I think there are certain places, Jon, where you get there and you say: ‘OK, we got there. And it may not happen again.’ This isn’t one of those places, right? I think it’s one of those where you get there and you just whet your appetite. The adrenaline kicks in – it’s a great drug, so to speak, to have that feeling.”
What makes some drugs so dangerous – they’re addictive – in this case is exactly the high Underwood is looking for. The Illini have had a taste of winning at the highest level, and now they want more. And Underwood believes his club has the ability to go get it.
“But I also think that I’ve got an unbelievable job and a lot of great people around me, and we can get back there,” Underwood said. “So I think about that a lot. I think that we didn’t win the No. 1 recruiting battle in the country. We didn’t have the No. 1 transfer portal group in the country. But I’ll argue that we might have the No. 1 retention group in the country. And to me, that’s one of the most important things.”
Consider all of Illinois' returners for a moment: David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis. That would be a National Player of the Year candidate, perhaps the best slasher in the nation, likely the top inside-out big man presence in the Big Ten, one of the best reserves in the country and an elite role player who started in a Final Four game, respectively.
But that unit is more than just very talented and experienced. It’s also unfathomably cohesive – certainly on the floor and seemingly behind the scenes as well.
“And so when you’ve got a group that cares, I had more fun coaching last year – that team – than any team I’ve ever had,” Underwood said. "They were just a blast to be around, and I got a lot of those guys back. So I relish that opportunity with these guys. And to go try to do it again, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it a lot.”
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf