Final Four Is a 'Great Drug' – And Why Brad Underwood Thinks Illinois Can Have It Again

There is always the concern of a hangover after an intoxicating end-of-season moment in sports. That’s why repeat championships – whether a national title in college or a professional trophy – are so hard to accomplish. And following a 2026 Final Four appearance for Illinois, there may be mild concerns about a level of satisfaction and complacency in Champaign headed into next season.

On one hand, it would be only natural. On the other, there may not be an accomplishment that satiates a fan base and fills a program with pride while keeping it motivated more than a Final Four. It’s not as though the Illini finished the 2025-2026 campaign atop the college hoops world.



There is still work to be done.

Perhaps if Illinois had won a national title, the worry would be a real one. But the season ended two wins away from the mountaintop. So don’t fret, Illini Nation, your beloved squad shouldn't be satisfied in the slightest – just ask head coach Brad Underwood, who spoke about it with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Thursday.

Brad Underwood on Illinois' Final Four experience – and doing it again

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think there are certain places, Jon, where you get there and you say: ‘OK, we got there. And it may not happen again.’ This isn’t one of those places, right? I think it’s one of those where you get there and you just whet your appetite. The adrenaline kicks in – it’s a great drug, so to speak, to have that feeling.”

What makes some drugs so dangerous – they’re addictive – in this case is exactly the high Underwood is looking for. The Illini have had a taste of winning at the highest level, and now they want more. And Underwood believes his club has the ability to go get it.

“But I also think that I’ve got an unbelievable job and a lot of great people around me, and we can get back there,” Underwood said. “So I think about that a lot. I think that we didn’t win the No. 1 recruiting battle in the country. We didn’t have the No. 1 transfer portal group in the country. But I’ll argue that we might have the No. 1 retention group in the country. And to me, that’s one of the most important things.”

Consider all of Illinois' returners for a moment: David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis. That would be a National Player of the Year candidate , perhaps the best slasher in the nation, likely the top inside-out big man presence in the Big Ten, one of the best reserves in the country and an elite role player who started in a Final Four game, respectively.

But that unit is more than just very talented and experienced. It’s also unfathomably cohesive – certainly on the floor and seemingly behind the scenes as well.

“And so when you’ve got a group that cares, I had more fun coaching last year – that team – than any team I’ve ever had,” Underwood said. "They were just a blast to be around, and I got a lot of those guys back. So I relish that opportunity with these guys. And to go try to do it again, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it a lot.”