Miami Heat Draft Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis: What He Brings
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat drafted Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis with the 20th pick in the NBA Draft. After he was projected in the No. 8-12 range, Jakucionis’ slip to 20 was a bit of a surprise, but the Heat snatched him up in what figures to be an excellent match for both player and franchise.
Here’s what Miami can expect to get from Jakucionis:
Illinois on SI NBA Draft scouting report: Kasparas Jakucionis
Offensively, Jakucionis is a dynamic scorer and a game-altering playmaker. Although he isn't a superb athlete, he has solid burst in his first step and plays with a distinct herky-jerky change of pace, while possessing highly coveted positional size (6-foot-6 at point guard). Terrifically crafty and exceptionally patient in the paint, Jakucionis has in his bag seemingly every up-fake, step-through and spin known to mankind.
With the ability to finish with either hand and in practically any manner (same hand, same foot, high off the glass, etc.), Jakucionis finishes well at the rim and is even better at drawing fouls (he shot 5.1 free throws per game last season) – an ability that will only be enhanced by offense-lenient whistles in the league.
As a shooter, Jakucionis has a smooth stroke and always appears to be balanced on his jumper. Although he shot just 31.8 percent from deep, Jakucionis did connect on 1.6 threes per game, and notably took ill-advised jumpers – often step-backs – at times. Between the eye test and his excellent free throw percentage (84.5 percent), he can be expected to boost that percentage as an NBA player – perhaps quickly.
The top table-setter in this draft class, Jakucionis has that third eye – the ability to see a play unfold before it actually happens – and subsequently can move defenders around like pieces on a chess board. He’s an on-target passer, able to deliver dimes with either hand.
Jakucionis brings together the best pieces of his game – change of pace, craftiness, feel and passing – to create a dominant ball handler in screen-and-roll situations. He makes consistently strong decisions in the two-man game, understanding when to hit his roller, the spot-up shooter in the corner or finish off a play with a bucket himself.
Yet Jakucionis is hardly a perfect player – and the shortcomings in his game are quite apparent. He led the Big Ten in turnovers per game last season (3.7) and has a tendency to dribble himself into poor situations too often – or simply lose his handle altogether. With a high dribble and an occasionally overconfident attitude toward ball security, Jakucionis is prone to getting his pocket picked. He also forces passes into tight windows, which can make him look like Magic Johnson’s heir apparent but just as often makes him look like an alter ego: Tragic Johnson.
Still, the turnovers can be cleaned up over time, and they often aren’t a stat that deters NBA front offices – especially in young point guards. The biggest question mark surrounding Jakucionis in the early going will be his lack of athleticism and, in turn, his ability to effectively defend at the next level.
His quick burst on the offensive end hasn’t translated to defense, and he isn’t a high flyer. Jakucionis’ tendency to fall asleep in help-side certainly doesn’t bolster his case. But given his high-IQ offense, there’s potential for him to develop into an average NBA defender who can rely on anticipation to stay afloat, while making sure his presence is felt on the other end.
