On Tuesday, Illinois (3-1) travels 700-plus miles southeast to face Duke (3-1) in Durham, North Carolina. It’s one of the most eagerly-anticipated matchups of the early college basketball season, despite both squads dropping a game last week.

There are notable concerns surrounding the Illini defense, and that’ll certainly be a storyline to watch in this one. But perhaps the most intriguing matchup will be Illinois’ offense vs. Duke’s defense. Let’s break it down.

The Illini offense in 2026-27

Nov 5, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood applauds the fans before the tipoff of a game against the Penn Quakers Iat State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, at this point, it is well established: Illinois plays very fast this year – a 180-degree shift from last season’s slo-mo hoops. But the offense is still predicated on one thing: creating an advantage.

The Illini attempt to utilize speed to, in a basic sense, catch a defense off guard and force it into rotation. Illinois trusts that its players can win one-on-one.

So, if it can attack a defense before its fully set – especially the off-ball defenders – then it can find the opening it needs to put a defense into a frenzy and create lengthy closeouts that ultimately lead to a great shot.

And that has worked like a charm against mid-major foes. But not against Texas Tech, a slower team that was able to control the pace. The Illini were forced to slow it down at times and play against a set defense in the halfcourt. Their answer: more ball screens. The result: a sterling 20-for-26 on two-pointers and 50 percent overall from the field.

So, here’s the expectation against Duke, which owns the No. 3 defense in the country (per KenPom): the Blue Devils will try to slow the pace and force Illinois to score in the halfcourt. So, presumably, there should be a healthy dosage of ball-screen action from the Illini on Tuesday night.

Why Illinois basketball's offense could struggle against Duke

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) and Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) react during a timeout in the first half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ball screen or not, Illinois uses some sort of action to create the initial advantage and then often capitalizes by feasting on a matchup it likes. It mismatch hunts. The bad news: there won’t be many mismatches against Duke.

6-foot-4 Cayden Boozer is the shortest starter for the Blue Devils. There goes the usual size advantage. Wing Dame Sarr is perhaps the best perimeter defender in basketball. There goes feeding the hot hand (he can just shift onto anybody not named Tomislav Ivisic).

Bigs Patrick Ngongba II (6-foot-11) and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (7-foot-2) are both lengthy and agile. John Blackwell can guard, too. The bench is more of the same. Even the system is a tough matchup. Duke runs drop coverage against ball screens. The primary weakness of that coverage is that it gives up midrange jumpers. Illinois doesn't take long twos, though.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) defends Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the past, when the Illini see a defense that has gifted personnel and a high-level scheme, they really struggle (as the vast majority of offenses do). Last season, they shot 33.9 percent against UConn in that Final Four loss. Even in the Sweet 16 win against Houston (perennially one of the best defenses in the country), they shot only 43.1 percent from the field.

Expect Duke to force a similarly inefficient night from the field on Tuesday. Illinois’ other two best options on offense: run in transition and feast on the offensive boards. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils aren’t exactly a team that allows opponents to do either.

So, at the very least, scoring efficiently is going to be an uphill climb for the Illini in Durham. Unless they get scorching hot from deep, it’d be a shock to see Illinois put together some gem of an offensive performance. So, the only solution: play some defense – which, concerningly, hasn’t consistently been a strong suit thus far in 2026-27.