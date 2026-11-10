ESPN BPI Picks Favorite for Illinois Basketball vs. Texas Tech
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Tuesday features a top-25 college basketball showdown in Lubbock, Texas, between Illinois and Texas Tech. In the vast majority of outings between a pair of high-level clubs, whichever squad is at home tends to be the favorite – but not in this one, at least according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.
ESPN’s BPI predicts Illinois basketball at Texas Tech
Per ESPN’s BPI metric, the Illini have a 55.8 percent chance of knocking off the Red Raiders on the road. In the BPI rankings, Illinois is slotted as the No. 3 team in the country. Texas Tech is No. 13.
Is ESPN’s projection of Illinois at Texas Tech a fair assessment?
In one word: no. Texas Tech is good, but Illinois is great. Both teams are down an All-American – the Illini are without David Mirkovic and the Red Raiders are missing JT Toppin – but the home squad is less balanced.
Last season, Texas Tech relied very heavily on Toppin (just check the box score from the outing in Champaign). In 2026-27, it’ll do the same – though not against the Illini. For now, Toppin isn't available. As for Illinois, it will certainly benefit from the return of Mirkovic, whenever that time arrives, but it doesn’t need that addition the way the Red Raiders need Toppin back.
Also, it’s just a bad matchup for Texas Tech. Its defense is fine, but locking down is not the calling card of Grant McCasland’s team (nor is rebounding, which is problematic against a jumbo-sized Illini team that is typically voracious on the boards).
The Red Raiders can score, though. They have a talented roster – especially on the perimeter (former fan favorite Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn now stars at Texas Tech), where the Illini are often vulnerable defensively.
But offense vs. offense in this game would mean one thing: massive advantage, Illinois. Brad Underwood has the best offensive team in the country – and by a fairly wide margin. Texas Tech cannot get into a shootout with this team. It’s a recipe for disaster – yet there may be no alternative for a Red Raiders team that lacks a stingy defense.
Is it impossible for Texas Tech to win this game? Not at all. It’s an early-season non-conference battle on the Red Raiders' home floor. In early November, every game is fairly unpredictable. And home-court advantage can never be glossed over.
But if you are forcing our hand, we’d put the number much closer to a 75 percent chance of an Illinois victory. This isn’t a pocket-pairs-vs.-two-overs in Texas Hold’em. The Illini flopped a straight, and the Red Raiders are just drawing to a backdoor flush.
Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf