ESPN BPI Picks Favorite for Illinois Basketball vs. Texas Tech

Tuesday features a top-25 college basketball showdown in Lubbock, Texas, between Illinois and Texas Tech . In the vast majority of outings between a pair of high-level clubs, whichever squad is at home tends to be the favorite – but not in this one, at least according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index .

ESPN’s BPI predicts Illinois basketball at Texas Tech

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood before the tip off against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per ESPN’s BPI metric, the Illini have a 55.8 percent chance of knocking off the Red Raiders on the road. In the BPI rankings, Illinois is slotted as the No. 3 team in the country. Texas Tech is No. 13.

Is ESPN’s projection of Illinois at Texas Tech a fair assessment?

Oct 23, 2026; Lexington, KY, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland yells across the court during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one word: no. Texas Tech is good, but Illinois is great. Both teams are down an All-American – the Illini are without David Mirkovic and the Red Raiders are missing JT Toppin – but the home squad is less balanced.

Last season, Texas Tech relied very heavily on Toppin (just check the box score from the outing in Champaign). In 2026-27, it’ll do the same – though not against the Illini. For now, Toppin isn't available. As for Illinois, it will certainly benefit from the return of Mirkovic, whenever that time arrives , but it doesn’t need that addition the way the Red Raiders need Toppin back.

Also, it’s just a bad matchup for Texas Tech. Its defense is fine, but locking down is not the calling card of Grant McCasland’s team (nor is rebounding, which is problematic against a jumbo-sized Illini team that is typically voracious on the boards).

The Red Raiders can score, though. They have a talented roster – especially on the perimeter (former fan favorite Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn now stars at Texas Tech), where the Illini are often vulnerable defensively.

But offense vs. offense in this game would mean one thing: massive advantage, Illinois. Brad Underwood has the best offensive team in the country – and by a fairly wide margin. Texas Tech cannot get into a shootout with this team. It’s a recipe for disaster – yet there may be no alternative for a Red Raiders team that lacks a stingy defense.

Is it impossible for Texas Tech to win this game? Not at all. It’s an early-season non-conference battle on the Red Raiders' home floor. In early November, every game is fairly unpredictable. And home-court advantage can never be glossed over.

But if you are forcing our hand, we’d put the number much closer to a 75 percent chance of an Illinois victory. This isn’t a pocket-pairs-vs.-two-overs in Texas Hold’em. The Illini flopped a straight, and the Red Raiders are just drawing to a backdoor flush.