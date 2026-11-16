After taking down Sam Houston in an ugly battle at home, Illinois basketball (3-1) will hit the road again, this time heading into one of college basketball's most unforgiving environments.

Highlights from our 108-86 victory against Sam Houston at State Farm Center. pic.twitter.com/lefJh4SpiS — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 14, 2026

Exactly one week after being conquered by Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, the Illini will hope to avoid a similar fate in Durham, North Carolina, against the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN). For a new-look Illinois squad still trying to find its footing, Tuesday's showdown will be a major test of just how much fight these Illini have.

Duke at a glance

The Blue Devils are led by fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer, who has picked up right where the legendary Coach K left off, continuing Duke's reign of terror over college basketball. OK, Scheyer hasn't won a national championship yet, but spoiler alert: Dominant programs don't win one every year, and winning one doesn't make a program dominant. It's only a matter of time before Duke gets over the hump with Scheyer, so the Illini are going to want to get to him now while they still can.

Jon Scheyer is off to one of the best starts in college basketball history.

-most wins in first 4 years

-3 elite 8’s

-1 final 4

-2 NPOY

-3 conference titles



Brad Stevens, Jimmy V, Billy Donovan, Bobby knight, Jon Scheyer.



And some Duke fans want his seat hot.🥱 — Duke Pinstripes (@ElbosFromDuke) November 12, 2026

Once again, Duke enters the season with a loaded roster and national championship aspirations. The Blue Devils have opened the year 3-1, with their lone loss coming against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. All things considered, this looks like another elite Duke squad with the talent to make a deep run in March and potentially be the last team standing when the nets are cut down in April.

The Blue Devils on the court

Key players

Scheyer has assembled yet another roster overflowing with talent. This year's squad is headlined by 17-year-old Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who, because of his age, will have to spend at least two years in college before becoming NBA Draft eligible, a terrifying reality for the rest of the ACC. The 7-foot-2 big man possesses a silky-smooth shooting stroke and the ability to do just about everything on the basketball court.

BOUMTJE BOUMTJE WITH THE SLAM AND THE FOUL pic.twitter.com/DtL6KcW53b — Oate Noats (@OatetheNoats) November 11, 2026

Duke also returns big man Patrick Ngongba II, wing Dame Sarr and guards Cayden Boozer and Caleb Foster, all of whom could be stars at plenty of other programs. And because apparently that wasn't enough, Scheyer went into the transfer portal and poached one of the Big Ten's best players, former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell.

Oh, and did we mention that Cameron Williams, the No. 4 player in the class of 2026 ( per 247Sports ), didn't even see the floor against Michigan State? Safe to say, this roster is absolutely stacked and has the personnel to play just about any style of basketball the game demands.

Offense

Scheyer typically runs one of the most aesthetically pleasing offenses in college basketball, using his big men as offensive hubs at the top of the key while the rest of the team is in constant motion around them. Of course, this style of offense only works when everyone is on the same page, and so far this season, the Blue Devils have looked just a little out of sync.

This is the play Scheyer drew up after the media timeout when the offense had stalled and it was a 1-point game



Its inconceivable he's not in every conversation for Coach of the Yearpic.twitter.com/Lr9B7wL9qp — Duke Basketball In Depth (@DukeInDepth) February 22, 2026

But when Scheyer and the Blue Devils figure things out – and trust us, they will figure things out – this has the potential to be one of the most potent offensive attacks in the country. Duke has size, shooting and athleticism at virtually every position, giving Scheyer plenty of ways to pick apart opposing defenses. For Illinois, the hope is that the Blue Devils are still a step behind when Tuesday rolls around.

Defense

On the other end, Duke operates almost exclusively out of a man-to-man scheme, and the Blue Devils have the personnel to make life miserable for opposing offenses. They are extremely disciplined, using their length and athleticism to pressure ball handlers and funnel opponents into the paint, where Ngongba awaits. Ranked as the fifth-best defender in the country by EvanMiya , Ngongba is an absolute force around the rim and makes attacking the basket a daunting task.

Dame Sarr is UNSCREENABLE. He has been on one lately defensively and is a HUGE reason why Duke is heading into March with the highest ranked defense in the country.#duke #defense #collegebasketball #basketballcoach pic.twitter.com/b9mDFsnE0G — AndrewTalksHoops (@AndrewTalksHoop) February 27, 2026

And it's not like getting past the initial defender is a walk in the park, either. Sarr and Foster are elite point-of-attack defenders who can make even the most talented offensive players uncomfortable. Duke's combination of perimeter pressure and interior protection is particularly dangerous against teams that rely heavily on isolation basketball rather than ball screens and off-ball movement. Simply put, if an offense plans on going one-on-one for 40 minutes against the Blue Devils, it's going to be a very long night.

Illinois vs. Duke matchup

For Illinois, Tuesday's showdown will be a massive test of just how far this team has come. The Illini certainly have the talent to compete, but their tendency to rely on one-on-one basketball when things get tight could be a recipe for disaster against Duke's suffocating defense. Illinois will need to move the ball, compete on the glass and avoid another sluggish start. If the Illini can put together a complete 40 minutes, they have a chance to pull off a statement victory in Durham.