Illinois basketball (3-1) has rattled off three (mostly) convincing wins over mid-major competition – headlined by a program-record victory of 75 points to open the 2026-27 campaign (beat Fairleigh Dickinson 120-45).

Sandwiched between that trio of wins was a road loss at Texas Tech . The Illini came out tremendously flat in that one, falling behind 49-29 by half before cutting the deficit to one point in the second half. They ultimately fell short, 84-78.

Previewing Illinois basketball vs. Duke

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) passes the ball by Sam Houston Bearkats forward Enel St. Bernard (10) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke (3-1), meanwhile, has had a similar start to its 2026-27 season. The preseason No. 2 squad in the country cruised to three wins over lower-level competition, while the Blue Devils’ lone loss came against Michigan State – a game controlled by the Spartans from the opening tip until the final buzzer.

Both Illinois and Duke are seeking their first marquee non-conference wins of the young campaign. And whichever squad walks out of Cameron Indoor Stadium as the victor can claim one of the best wins of this college basketball season to date.

This is size on size and talent on talent. Starting with the size, both the Illini and Blue Devils are gigantic. As a result, both are elite on the glass (or, in Illinois' case, should be). And, defensively, they have the length and subsequent rim protection to be quite disruptive – although Duke is miles ahead in that realm.

Offensively, both teams rely heavily on their talent to create. But the Blue Devils run a more constrained system – which has its benefits and drawbacks – while the Illini have a free-flowing, speed-oriented offensive attack. In this department, Brad Underwood’s club has the nod.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Duke Blue Devils

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) and Sam Houston Bearkats guard Keller Partain (3) battle for position during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the event?

Illinois will play Duke in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Duke playing?

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

How to watch Illinois vs. Duke

Illinois vs. Duke will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Duke

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Duke?

Feb 22, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sion James (14) drives past Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) for a dunk attempt in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An eagerly anticipated – and rarely seen – late February non-conference matchup between heralded clubs quickly turned into a historical beatdown back in 2025. The Illini suffered a program-worst 43-point loss against the Blue Devils at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Illini in that matchup did. Illinois shot 2-for-26 from deep (including 0-for-16 in the first half) and just 37.7 percent from the field overall. It “held” Duke to 55.6 percent from the field and 52.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Illini were decimated on the boards. Seven Blue Devils scored in double figures.