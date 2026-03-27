ESPN Matchup Predictor Names Favorite in Illinois vs Iowa Elite Eight Clash

In college basketball, analytics and advanced metrics have taken over. Numbers dominate the sport – be it from teams’ decision-making to that of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

And although those figures can often be predictive of what may unfold in March, other times they can be wildly inaccurate. The metrics – at least ESPN’s – predicted that Illinois would fall to Houston . Instead, the Illini didn’t just prevail, they had their way with the Cougars on both ends.

The numbers told a convincing story of Florida’s impending rebounding dominance ahead of the Iowa-Florida Round of 32 matchup. But the Hawkeyes wound up dead-even on the glass with the Gators by the time the clock expired – and, more importantly, the scoreboard favored Iowa.

All the data also predicted a lackluster long-distance performance for the Hawkeyes against a stout three-point defense in Nebraska (top 20 in three-point efficiency defense). Then Iowa shot itself to a win behind a spectacular 13-for-30 (43.3 percent) showing from deep against the Cornhuskers.

ESPN predictor tabs favorite for Illinois vs Iowa Elite Eight showdown

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reactsin the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

So on Saturday evening (5:09 p.m. CT, TBS), when the two clubs face off with a Final Four appearance on the line, will the metrics finally be proven right – or will more trends be bucked? Per ESPN’s matchup predictor , Illinois has a 74.8 percent chance of punching its ticket to Indianapolis. But can Iowa continue to do the unexpected and make the analytics appear to be nothing more than mere guesswork with an upset win?

Is ESPN’s Illinois-Iowa Elite Eight matchup predictor accurate?

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum reacts against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There are few categories Iowa has Illinois beat in – if any. And the Illini’s margin in most departments is fairly wide. Yet that, to some extent, has been the case in each of the Hawkeyes’ past two contests, too – yet they still won both.

Iowa, as we saw in Iowa City when these two programs met previously this season , just has that knack for sticking around. It always feels like the other team has been controlling the game since the opening tip, yet there is Ben McCollum’s crew, just within striking distance.

Rarely did the Hawkeyes prevail during the regular season when they hung around with the cream of the crop (including single-digit losses to Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska and Michigan in regular season), but they have thus far in the NCAA Tournament.

On paper, Illinois should win this game nine times out of 10. But the game isn’t played on paper – it will be played on the floor of the Toyota Center, which has already seen its share of madness this March. Moreover, the past two times Iowa has set foot to hardwood, it has found ways to win despite being the underdog.

With all that in mind, though, the Illini are the indisputable favorite in this matchup. With the way they’re flowing on both ends, it may be tough for the Hawkeyes to even hang around for a puncher’s chance down the stretch. But if Iowa does, the Illini – who haven’t been the sharpest team in late-game situations this season – will undoubtedly be vulnerable.