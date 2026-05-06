One Key Improvement for Every Illinois Basketball Returner in 2026-27

Over the past five-plus years, Brad Underwood and Illinois have been oh-so close to a Final Four berth several times. The No. 1-seeded squad featuring Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn was capable. The Elite Eight unit led by Terrence Shannon Jr. had the pieces. But neither of those teams broke through.

The 2025-26 Illini did make it , however. Keaton Wagler led the way on a tremendously balanced Illinois team that steamrolled its way into the final weekend before stumbling against UConn.

Heading into 2026-27, the Illini are set to return five of their eight rotation members from a year ago. But to put together another deep run (and perhaps snag that ever-elusive national title), Illinois needs its players to make both individual and collective improvements. Here is one area in which each returning Illini rotation player can take a step forward:

One area of growth for each Illinois basketball returner in 2026-27

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jake Davis: defensive rebounding

In his junior year, Jake Davis made nearly every stride imaginable . His 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds weren’t awe-inspiring, but he played his role to a tee. A 6-foot-6 wing, Davis wasn’t a rim-attacking menace or a dynamite playmaker, but he did exactly what the Illini needed him to do: shoot the cover off the ball. Davis connected on 40.6 percent from deep and hit 1.5 threes per game. He also snagged 1.0 offensive rebounds (and tipped out many more) in just 19.6 minutes per game.

From an intangibles standpoint, Davis was practically perfect. He developed into a leader, was a miscue-free defender and played with all-out effort. That said, without plus athleticism or a sturdy frame, Davis was prone to being tossed around on the defensive boards. Getting stronger, a touch more athletic and prioritizing hitting a body when a shot goes up will be the keys for Davis putting all the pieces together. (Admittedly, we're nitpicking.)

Tomislav Ivisic: being assertive/engaged

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) shoots against Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

For a team to go on a Final Four run, sacrifices must be made – and there may not have been a player on the 2025-26 Illini who made a greater one than Tomislav Ivisic. The 7-foot-1 big man was expected to be the fulcrum of the offense going into the season. Instead, he was often a glorified spot-up shooter. As a result, his defense and rebounding were at times less than desirable.

On offense next season, Ivisic must demand the ball when he has a mismatch, attack the offensive boards and never hesitate to pull the trigger on open threes. Defensively, regardless of the number of shots he’s getting or whether they’re falling, Ivisic must stay engaged. Too often, he has allowed his offense to dictate his defense (and rebounding). And he is far too valuable in both of those categories to let either slip.

Zvonimir Ivisic: shooting

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Zvonimir Ivisic (44) shoots against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For Zvonimir Ivisic, it’s fairly simple. He protects the rim valiantly. For the vast majority of his time on the floor, he is excellent on the offensive and defensive glass. Big Z also walls up well in one-on-one situations and tends to be surprisingly solid on the rare occasions he is stuck on an island with a guard.

Offensively, though, progress is needed. Although Ivisic was a commendable lob threat and play finisher, his shooting lagged behind. It’s not an effort question. He can’t fully control the results. But 28.0 percent from deep – which he shot in 2025-26 – isn’t going to cut it next season.

David Mirkovic: athleticism

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) drives to the basket against UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the most complimentary sense, David Mirkovic is another nitpicking candidate for this exercise. This past season, he didn’t leave much on the table. He shot the ball exceptionally well from deep (1.5 threes per game on a 37.5 percent clip), cleaned the glass (8.0 rebounds per game) and was an “action guy” for the Illini, as he diced and dished from the perimeter and in the paint en route to 2.6 assists (and many more hockey assists).

Defensively, Mirkovic even blossomed into a legitimate weapon late in the season. But although he has that “functional” athleticism Illini coach Brad Underwood is always alluding to, Mirkovic could benefit from some additional lateral agility and quick-twitch explosiveness. It would allow him to not just hold up against perimeter players but also be truly effective on both ends of the floor.

Andrej Stojakovic*: shooting/passing

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) drives Saturday, April 4, 2026, past UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

*Stojakovic has announced his return but is going through the NBA Draft process

Rebounding and defense were a pair of surprisingly strong areas for Andrej Stojakovic this past season. And his slashing ability was naturally the headliner – though that was by no means unexpected.

The next step for Stojakovic, a 6-foot-7 wing, is to hone his long-distance jumper. His free-throw percentage (80-plus percent over the past two seasons), midrange game and, of course, the genetics (father Peja was one of the best sharpshooters to ever do it) are all on his side. But the bottom line is, he needs to hit more threes.

Additionally, he could improve as a playmaker. Part of what makes Stojakovic so special is the relentless way he attacks the cup. But that also leads to him attempting an ill-advised shot (or two) every game. With the attention he draws, if he kicks an additional two or three times per outing, he won’t just create open looks for his teammates – he’ll force defenses to stop shrinking the court on him.