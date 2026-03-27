3 Instant Observations From Illinois' NCAA Tournament Win Over Houston

The Illinois team that always seemed so close to breaking through the surface at various points this season went off like a gesyer in Houston on Thursday.



The No. 3-seeded Illini uncovered the missing link against No. 2-seeded Houston at the Toyota Center in their NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup, putting together their finest defensive performance of 2025-26 and hitting just enough shots when they needed them to lunge past the Cougars 65-55 and cement the program's second Elite Eight appearance in three years.

For the second time in three years, WE ARE ELITE. pic.twitter.com/2vFnehyChd — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 27, 2026

Illinois (27-8) held Houston to just 34.4 percent shooting and 28.1 percent three-point shooting, though those numbers were a bit inflated by a second-half run after the Illini had led by as many as 18 points and essentially went into a prevent defense. The Cougars mustered just 22 points in the first half – and needed a last-second three to get there.

Houston dragged Illinois through the mud, too, trapping and swarming and playing big when it needed to against college basketball's biggest team. But after leading just 24-22 at the half, the Illini landed on the perfect mix of inside-out basketball, with David Mirkovic (14 points and 10 rebounds) leading the way. When Mirkovic and Ben Humrichous hit back-to-back threes midway through the second half to cap a 20-2 run, the Illini led 44-26.

Slowly, the Cougars (30-7) clawed their way back into it, mostly behind the relentless effort of Emanuel Sharp (game-high 17 points). They made things tense for the Illini on a driving bucket from Sharp with 1:33 left, but Illinois handled Houston's press and hit just enough of its free throws down the stretch to button things up.

Here are three more observations from Illinois' bracket-shifting Sweet 16 win:

1. There was no questioning Illinois' effort

Shoulders bumped. Bodies flew. The grind was deep and constant. But after the last beads of sweat were spilled on the floor of the Toyota Center, the Illini had emptied their tanks, matching the Cougars drop for drop. For Illinois fans who watched this group cruise and coast a few too many times this season, it was nothing short of cathartic.

Even with their second-half scoring burst, Illinois was held to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. In fact, the Illini had previously been held to 70 points or fewer only twice all season – in losses to UConn and Michigan. Offense was the calling card – skill, finesse, the stuff you develop or, more likely, you're just born with. But defense is a choice. Rebounding is hard. And against Houston, college basketball's most aggressive smash-and-grab unit, Illinois gave as good as they got.

2. Keaton Wagler couldn't be bullied

Especially in recent weeks, Illinois opponents have rag-dolled freshman Keaton Wagler , and the treatment has only gotten rougher as the whistles have been fewer and the strategy has proven (somewhat) effective. But for all the trapping, smacking and occasional steamrolling he endured against Houston, Wagler didn't blink. He almost seemed to relish it.

That should be a scary thought for the other seven contenders left in the tournament. On a night when Wagler was held to 13 points on 4-for-14 shooting, he kept chopping wood, hauled in a season-high 14 rebounds, logged two blocks, tipped passes and sold out for loose balls. After being mugged on one layup, he turned to a Houston defender and bellowed – the least Waglerian act we can think of. Iowa should be terrified.

Big toughness game for Keaton Wagler.. had to get through two fouls just to get the 3rd one at the rim pic.twitter.com/LNrlafQeuT — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 27, 2026

3. Speaking of the Hawkeyes ...

Illinois got what it wanted: a win over Houston and arguably the lesser of the two combatants left on the other side of the South Region bracket. Still, Iowa isn't the same team the Illini took down by just six points back in January. Bennett Stirtz is a ninja, and Ben McCollum might be a warlock. The Hawkeyes couldn't be a more different group from the Cougars – but they may not go any more gently into that good night.

The Illini will have most of the physical advantages when they tangle with the Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight on Saturday (5:09 p.m. CT, TBS and TruTV), but it would be a mistake for them to give Iowa so much as an iota less consideration or sweat than they devoted to Houston. If they have learned nothing else from this season, the Illini should now have that lesson down pat.