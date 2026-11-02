Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Zavier Zens

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on forward Zavier Zens. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Zavier Zens | Forward | Freshman | No. 22

Hometown: Milwaukee

Previous school: Wisconsin Lutheran

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 215 pounds

Scouting Zavier Zens

Zens is a versatile offensive player who combines excellent size with a polished shooting stroke and a high basketball IQ. At 6-foot-7, he fits the mold of what Brad Underwood looks for in his wings, possessing the ability to stretch the floor while also contributing in several other areas. His biggest strength is his outside shooting, as he knocked down 42 percent of his three-point attempts during his senior season at Wisconsin Lutheran.

Although his shooting is what immediately stands out, Zens is far from a one-dimensional offensive player. He is comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket, using his strong frame to finish through contact. He also has a solid midrange game and is a willing passer who rarely forces the issue on offense. His ability to score at all three levels makes him a difficult matchup for opposing defenders.

Zens also has the size and physicality to become a reliable defender, although his lateral quickness could be tested against more athletic Big Ten opponents. He also has room to improve as a rebounder, particularly considering his size. While he may not be the most explosive athlete on the floor, his understanding of the game and willingness to play physically should help him adjust to the college level.

Zavier Zens' experience

Zens enjoyed an incredibly successful high school career at Wisconsin Lutheran, helping lead the Vikings to three consecutive state championships and a superb 88-2 record over his final three seasons. As a sophomore, he played alongside future NBA player Kon Knueppel (who is also his cousin) on an undefeated state championship team.

As a junior, Zens averaged 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, earning All-State honors while leading Wisconsin Lutheran to a second consecutive state title.

He saved his best for last, averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists as a senior while shooting an impressive 62 percent from the field and 42 percent from beyond the arc. The Vikings finished a perfect 30-0, capturing their third straight state championship. Zens was named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Wisconsin Player of the Year before committing to Illinois.

Zavier Zens highlights

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Zavier Zens

No. 22

Milwaukee, Wis. pic.twitter.com/7HU1zKv946 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 21, 2026

What they're saying about Zavier Zens

Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Zens following his signing:



"Zavier, first and foremost, is a winner. He is an extremely high-IQ player who has been well-coached and brings a championship pedigree to the table, winning three straight state titles. He fits our recruiting mold as a 6-foot-7 versatile wing who can score at all three levels and process the game."

What we expect from Zavier Zens in 2026-27

Zens enters his freshman season on an Illinois team loaded with talent, meaning significant playing time could be difficult to come by early on. With experienced players such as Andrej Stojakovic, Jake Davis and Stefan Vaaks ahead of him on the depth chart, Zens will have to earn his minutes by making the most of his opportunities.

His preseason performances have already provided reasons for optimism. In Illinois' exhibition victory over UIC, Zens scored 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting, including two three-pointers, while adding three assists in 22 minutes. His ability to contribute offensively without dominating the ball could make him a valuable piece off the bench.

Ultimately, Zens' role will likely depend on how quickly he adjusts to the physicality and speed of the college game. If he can consistently knock down open shots, hold his own defensively and contribute on the glass, he could work his way into Underwood's rotation. Even if his opportunities are limited early, Zens has the shooting ability, basketball IQ and winning mentality to develop into an important piece of Illinois' future.