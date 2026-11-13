First Look at Illinois Basketball's Game 4 Opponent: Sam Houston State Bearkats

Illinois basketball suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling 84-78 to Texas Tech in a game that featured an impressive second-half comeback and a free-throw shooting performance that most high school coaches would find unacceptable.

But the Illini won't have to wait long for an opportunity to bounce back.



No. 3 Illinois (2-1) returns to State Farm Center on Friday (6 p.m. CT, B1G+) to face Sam Houston (2-1), hoping to get back in the win column before another difficult road matchup against Duke.

Sam Houston State at a glance

The Bearkats enter Friday's matchup with a 2-1 record under fourth-year coach Chris Mudge, who is coming off a successful 2026 campaign that saw Sam Houston finish 22-12 and earn an NIT appearance.

Justin Begg is out here breaking ankles! 🔥#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/9L0BDsVhdm — Sam Houston Men's Basketball (@BearkatsMBB) November 12, 2026

Sam Houston, picked to finish fourth in Conference USA's preseason poll, will be looking to build on last season's success with several key contributors returning.

The Bearkats opened their season with a difficult road test against No. 20 Alabama, falling 96-74 despite knocking down 15 three-pointers. They bounced back with a dominant 102-59 victory over Division III Howard Payne before defeating Pepperdine 85-77 on Wednesday.

The Bearkats on the court

Key players

Sam Houston returns two preseason All-Conference USA selections in guards Justin Begg and Jacobe Coleman.

Coleman has emerged as the team's leading scorer (averaging 16.3 points through three games while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc) and is coming off a 20-point performance against Pepperdine.

Alongside Coleman is Aidan McDowell, a transfer from Western Colorado who has made an immediate impact. McDowell is averaging 16.0 points per game and also dropped 20 against Pepperdine.

Begg serves as the primary facilitator, averaging 10.3 points while dishing out 14.0 assists through three games.

In the frontcourt, Enel St. Bernard provides a strong rebounding presence, averaging 7.3 boards per contest. He grabbed 10 rebounds against Pepperdine and has been instrumental in Sam Houston's success on the glass.

Offense

The Bearkats operate out of a four-out, one-in offense that relies heavily on high ball screens and allows their guards to create advantages. Sam Houston isn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc, and with a talented group of guards, the Bearkats have the personnel to make this style of offense effective.

Defense

On the other end, the Bearkats primarily operate out of a man-to-man defensive scheme that emphasizes protecting the paint and limiting easy baskets. Although Sam Houston can be undersized at times, something that was particularly noticeable against Alabama, the Bearkats do a solid job of walling up inside and making opponents work for their points.

Pipkin ➡️ St. Bernard for a nasty dunk! 🧑‍🍳#EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/9FY3dlsDFF — Sam Houston Men's Basketball (@BearkatsMBB) November 12, 2026

Their lack of size can leave them vulnerable against bigger opponents, particularly on the boards and around the basket. However, Sam Houston makes up for some of those disadvantages with its physicality and willingness to gang rebound, often sending multiple players to the glass to secure missed shots.

Illinois vs. Sam Houston State matchup

After suffering its first loss of the season against Texas Tech, Illinois will try to get back on track against a Sam Houston squad that has shown some promise early in the season.

The biggest advantage for the Illini will be their size. Sam Houston struggled with the length and athleticism of Alabama, and Illinois should present similar challenges with its talented frontcourt. If the Illini can establish themselves in the paint and take advantage of mismatches, they should have plenty of opportunities to put points on the board.

However, the Bearkats aren't a team Illinois can completely overlook. Their guard-heavy offense and willingness to shoot from beyond the arc could cause problems if the Illini aren't disciplined defensively. Sam Houston also does a good job of crashing the glass, something that should be particularly concerning after Illinois was outrebounded 43-32 by Texas Tech.

Ultimately, Illinois has the talent and depth to win this game comfortably. With a highly anticipated road matchup against Duke looming, the Illini will want to put together a complete performance and avoid another sluggish start.