Live Game Thread, Updates for Illinois Basketball vs. Texas Tech

Illinois basketball will receive its first stern test of the 2026-27 regular season at Texas Tech in a non-conference matchup Tuesday (7 p.m. CT, Peacock/NBCSN) in Lubbock, Texas. It marks the first travel date for the No. 3-ranked Illini (2-0), as well as the first time we may see the fallout of life without injured preseason All-America forward David Mirkovic.

Top 20 battle in November.



🆚 Texas Tech

⏰ 7 p.m.

📍Lubbock, Texas

📺 Peacock/NBCSN pic.twitter.com/JaupTT1g97 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 10, 2026

No. 16 Texas Tech might have had the makings of an upset on their hands if their own high-producing forward – JT Toppin – weren't also hurt. Toppin was an absolute dynamo against the Illini year ago, collecting 35 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks, and pushing the home team to the bring before he and the Red Raiders fell by four.

Illinois will almost certainly attempt to literally run Texas Tech off the court with its head-spinning pace and waves of talent (particularly gifted shooters with size). The Red Raiders don't appear to have the tools to match up, but November road games can be funny things - even for college basketball's cream of the crop. And given the sheer magnitude of changes the Illini have undergone in one offseason, it's possible (if improbable) that they may ripe for the plucking if enough things come together for Texas Tech.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech live score updates

First half

17:20: Sure enough, the gritty Red Raiders, utterly unintimidated by the Illini's size or ranking, throw the first punch. They get a couple early layups and then a pair of Cruz Davis threes. A Lincoln Williams fastbreak dunk and an Andrej Stojakovic layup close the gap, but the Illini were not ready for Texas Tech's physicality coming out of the gate. Texas Tech leads 10-7

12:17: An incredible sequence by Quentin Coleman: He hustles from weak-side and skies to break up an alley-oop dunk for a steal, then very nearly grabs a rebound on the other end before getting dinged for a foul. He is revving at 100 mph. Meanwhile, an Stephen Vaaks three and Ethan Brown layup trim the Red Raiders' lead to 1. Texas Tech leads 15-14

8:28: The Illini are gettong outmuscled and outhustled. The Red Raiders are being extremely physical on the boards and putting bodies on penetrating guards. At the same time, Texas Tech guards – in particular former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is eating up Illinois' D inside. The Red Raiders go on an 8-0 run before Quentin Coleman sets up Zvonimir Ivisic for a wide open dunk. But Coleman goes down on the play and immediately calls for medical staff before leaving the game. Texas Tech leads 28-21

4:28: Texas Tech is hammering Illinois on the glass, 18-12, and smothering the Illini guards, making them pay for every mistake (seven Illinois turnovers). Jamichael Stillwell, who was declared eligible only hours before Tuesday's game, has been a catalyst for the Red Raiders with five rebounds and boundless energy. Tomislav Ivisic offers a pretty fake at the top of the key, drives and floats in a teardrop. Texas Tech leads 37-26

2:46: The Illini are in disarray. Ethan Brown, holding his back, exits and calls for a trainer. Quentin Coleman is on the bench, but for now, Illinois' starting backcourt is injured. A clumsy Tomislav Ivisic turnover leads to yet another one-man fastbreak and finish from Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. The Red Raiders are on 15-2 run. Texas Tech leads 43-26

0:02: Finally, a ray of light for the Illini. After Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn sinks a wide-open three, he nearly sends the roof off United Supermarkets Arena with a soaring dunk – except Illinois' help at the rim blow it up. Lucas Morillo snags the rebound and gets it upcourt to Coleman, who has just come back into the game and lays it in just before the buzzer. Texas Tech leads 49-29

Second half

19:47: Illinois starts things off right: Andrej Stojakovic matches Texas Tech's physicality on the drive, drawing help. He dumps it off to Tomislav Ivisic, resets in the corner and gets it back for a three. Ethan Brown is back in the game, too. Texas Tech leads 49-32

16:53: Tomislav Ivisic suddenly has some bounce in his step. The Illini are running ball-screen action for the first tiume this season, and an Ivisic screen leads to a high-low opportunity and a Lincoln Williams dunk. Ivisic comes back a possession later to snag an offensive rebound and slip to his left for a nifty lay-in. Texas Tech leads 54-38

16:04: Lincoln Williams jumps a pass and steps through an arm foul for the bucket (though he missed the free throw). Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn has left the game with an apparent right knee injury, and for the first time the momentum seems to be turning ever so slightly to Illinois. Texas Tech leads 54-40

11:44: Andrej Stojakovic free throws, a second-chance layup from Tomislav Ivisic and a sweet 45 cut from Zavier Zens and dish from Quentin Coleman spark a 6-0 Illini run. A Damarion Dennis three is answered by Coleman with his own three off gorgeous in-and-out ball movement. Texas Tech leads 61-51

9:37: Quentin Coleman is a live wire right now. Off a baseline out-of-bounds set, he gets free off a screen, angles to the corner, catches and fires another three. It cuts the lead to single digits for the first time since early in the first half. Coleman then blows up, somehow, a 2-on-1 Red Raiders break with incredible effort and timing. Note: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is back on the floor. Texas Tech leads 61-54

8:11: Tomislav Ivisic breaks off a tough spin and step-through for an and-one, and Stefan Vaaks hits a pair at the line before getting the hoop and the harm off a steal-turned-fastbreak. Although Vaaks misses the charity shot, Illinois is – incredibly – down just three. Texas Tech leads 63-60

Illinois vs. Texas Tech stories

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• Why Illinois Basketball Will Dominate Texas Tech

• Brad Underwood Discusses Former Illini Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Ahead of Texas Tech Clash

Starting lineups

Starting five vs. Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/Q9DJKfpbC6 — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 11, 2026

Illinois

G: Quentin Coleman

G: Ethan Brown

G: Lincoln Williams

G: Andrej Stojakovic

C: Tomislav Ivisic

Texas Tech

G: Cruz Davis

G: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

F: Darrion Williams

F: Donovan Atwell

F: Bassala Bagayoko