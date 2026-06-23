Former Illini Roundup: Ayo Dosunmu, Kasparas Jakucionis and Ty Rodgers Updates
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On Tuesday night, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler will take the next step in his hoops journey, becoming the third one-and-done the Illini have produced over the past two seasons. And very likely, Wagler will be the first top-10 pick the program has sent to the league since Deron Williams in 2005 (No. 3 overall).
Two fellow members of Illinois’ 2026 Final Four squad – Kylan Boswell and Ben Humrichous – also appear poised for an NBA opportunity, be it via the second round of the NBA Draft (Wednesday night) or an undrafted free agent deal.
That trio may be moving on from Champaign, but they are sure to stay in the hearts and minds of Illini Nation for years to come, joining other past Illinois players who still have the rooting interest of hometown fans. Here's an update on three other notable Illini alums:
Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu to sign deal with Minnesota Timberwolves
On Monday night, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Dosunmu intends to sign a five-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves worth $112 million. The fifth year will be a player option. This contract comes on the heels of Dosunmu’s incredible postseason run with the Timberwolves, not to mention a stellar regular season following his trade from the Chicago Bulls.
In 24 regular-season games with the Timberwolves, Dosummu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 52.1 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from deep and 92.5 percent from the line.
In the postseason, he maintained those gold-standard shooting splits, going 50.0 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from beyond the arc and 92.6 percent from the line while boosting his scoring to 15.6 points per outing and tacking on 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Most importantly, Dosunmu practically single-handedly pushed the Timberwolves past the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs on back-to-back occasions. He rattled off a 25-point, nine-assist showing in a 113-96 Game 3 win, which he followed up with an otherworldly 43-point night to spark Minnesota to a 112-96 win in Game 4. Illini fans should be able to follow him with the Timberwolves for the forseeable future.
Former Illini Kasparas Jakucionis included in landmark trade
After endless chatter surrounding a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the superstar forward was finally dealt from the Milwaukee Bucks, going from the Miami Heat in exchange for a large package that included former Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
In Milwaukee, Jakucionis – who essentially played in a combo-guard role in Year 1 – will battle starting lead guard Ryan Rollins for minutes, as well as star shooting guard Tyler Herro (who was part of Miami’s package to Milwaukee).
Rollins had a massive breakout campaign in 2025-26, but Jakucionis still appears to have a better opportunity for rotational tick in Milwaukee than he did in Miami.
Former Illini Ty Rodgers suffers injury at Boise State
After taking a redshirt season in 2024-25 and missing 2025-26 because of a serious knee injury, Ty Rodgers – a beloved fan favorite and starter on Illinois’ Elite Eight squad in 2024 – elected to transfer to Boise State.
Per a report from the program, Rodgers “sustained a lower-body injury” and has since “successfully undergone surgery." The mid-June report also stated that he will be inactive for an indefinite period of time.
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.Follow jglangendorf