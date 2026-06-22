Where Keaton Wagler, Other Illini Landed in ESPN's Latest 2026 NBA Draft Projections

More than two months into the offseason, nearly all of the attention in and around the Illinois basketball program has been channeled toward the 2026-27 campaign – and for good reason. With the Illini’s returning pieces and offseason haul , Brad Underwood’s group will enter next year with the highest expectations the program has seen during his tenure.

But here in late June, there is one other storyline to monitor: the 2026 NBA Draft. After leading Illinois to a Final Four berth as a freshman this past season, guard Keaton Wagler is expected to hear his name called in the top 10 of Tuesday night’s first round.

But what about Champaign’s own Kylan Boswell? Will he be taken off the board in the second round of the draft (Wednesday night)? And what does Ben Humrichous’ future hold?

Where Keaton Wagler landed in ESPN’s final 2026 mock draft

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) brings the ball up court against Wisconsin Badgers guard Andrew Rohde (7) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Following the consensus top guard in the draft – Darryn Peterson (Kansas) – there have been endless debates regarding the next tier of guards. Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville) and Kingston Flemings (Houston) have all been discussed as the premier option once Peterson is plucked off the board.

But for the past month and change, Wagler has sat atop that list in the majority of mock drafts – including ESPN’s. Any combination of Peterson, AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke) and Caleb Wilson (North Carolina) will very likely be the top four picks in the draft. But when the Los Angeles Clippers make their pick at No. 5, the expectation remains, at least as far as ESPN is concerned , that Wagler will hear his name called.

Is Kylan Boswell listed in ESPN’s final mock draft?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After hovering around at the tail end of ESPN’s mock drafts for months, Boswell has fallen out of the mix in the latest projection from Jeremy Woo. It's worth noting, though, that Boswell was listed as the No. 61 player available on ESPN’s Big Board . Whether he winds up being one of the final picks in the draft or an undrafted free agent, he will almost certainly receive an opportunity to prove himself from one NBA team or another.

Did Ben Humrichous crack ESPN’s latest 2026 Big Board?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots over Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Illini’s other key rotational loss, Humrichous, hasn't generated a lot of chatter. But between his sharpshooting ability and his defensive growth in 2025-26 – and we can't stress how impressive his leap was on that end – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an NBA squad take a flyer on Humrichous and give him a chance in summer league action. ESPN listed him as the No. 100 prospect available in its final Big Board.