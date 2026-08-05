David Mirkovic Undergoes Surgery: What Is Illinois' Next Step?

Illinois sophomore forward David Mirkovic suffered a left foot injury on July 31, and on Tuesday he underwent a "successful" surgery, according to a release from the program. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Wishing David a healthy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/rKAVW1lm5H — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 4, 2026

In 2025-26, Mirkovic averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 56.1 percent on two-pointers and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc (1.5 threes per game) as a freshman.

Projected by many to have All-American potential and contend for Big Ten Player of the Year honors, Mirkovic was set to enter the 2026-27 campaign as one of the top players in all of college basketball .

His offensive versatility was expected to be the cornerstone of Illinois’ offensive attack next season , as the Illini would be able to play through Mirkovic in a point-forward role. And, of course, they would also be able to reap the immense benefits of his glass-cleaning ability and underrated defense.

What does David Mirkovic’s injury mean for Illinois entering 2026-27?

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) is fouled by Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois’ star-laden frontcourt is now missing its key piece. Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic, each in his own way, must step up. The former Ivisic twin, who spent the vast majority of the 2024-25 season in the “action guy” role for the Illini, needs to embrace it once more.

Tomislav averaged 2.3 assists per game that season, wheeling and dealing out of the mid-post and from the low block. He was also an excellent back-to-the-basket scorer himself. And the Illini will need all of that from him while Mirkovic is out.

Dec 29, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) with the ball during the second half against the Southern University Jaguars at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Zvonimir will almost certainly be thrust into the starting lineup – which means he needs to be ready for a massive uptick in minutes. He has yet to play more than 19.1 minutes per game in his three-year college career. Big Z is known for injecting instant energy into the Illini lineup, but he must be able to maintain that level of intensity for longer periods of time.

The rest of the frontcourt – namely Landon Davis and Jason Jakstys – needs to be ready to play rotation minutes. Prior to Mirkovic’s injury, there was no expectation of Davis or Jakstys being key contributors, but now at least one of them needs to emerge as a steady presence off the bench.

Mirkovic's absence also means the backcourt pairing of Quentin Coleman and Stefan Vaaks will be forced to carry a heavier brunt of the playmaking load – which, in all honesty, shouldn’t be a problem. Mirkovic gives the Illini a unique weapon, but both Coleman and Vaaks are gifted playmakers who are more than capable of carrying the facilitating load (especially if Tomislav is able to make plays out of the interior on occasion).

At the end of the day, though, it’s impossible to truly quantify the impact of Mirkovic’s injury. There are too many unknowns at this juncture – above all else, the timeline for his return. But for the time being, others need to embrace new, and almost certainly larger, roles.