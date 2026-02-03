Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Explosive Five-Star Guard: What It Means

Brad Underwood and his staff at Illinois have been training their recruiting focus on some of the best available talent abroad in recent years, but there are some players much closer to home who are simply too good not to take a swing at.



That was surely the case with Nasir Anderson, the five-star class of 2027 point guard from Norcross, Georgia, to whom the Illini offered a scholarship on Monday .

Who is Nasir Anderson?

Anderson, a Georgia native, transferred from Savannah Country Day to Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ahead of his junior year in 2025, just as his star was beginning to rise. He impressed last summer, first at the FIBA U16 AmeriCup – in which he averaged 12.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.5 steals in just 18.5 minutes per game and led USA to a win over Canada in the title game – and then at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Considered the No. 1 point guard and a top-10 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports, Anderson doesn't have a great deal left to prove to college suitors, who, as you can imagine, are lining up to offer him the moon.

Nasir Anderson scouting report

Anderson is a powerfully built 6-foot-4, 205-pound point guard who is at his best attacking downhill, both as a scorer and distributor. With elite size and athleticism to go with a dominant left hand, he is a nightmare matchup for defenders – and might even remind fans around Champaign of a similarly built lefty Illini player of recent vintage, Terrence Shannon Jr.

Anderson's excellent vision and anticipation make him a natural fit at lead guard, and his size would play exceptionally well in Brad Underwood's system at Illinois. Less certain is whether Anderson's jumper will be refined enough to fit so seamlessly into the Illini's current approach – though Underwood has shown a willingness and aptitude for adapting his philosophies around his personnel. With Anderson at lead guard, the Illini could very well go back to pushing the pace and reprioritizing fastbreak and transition opportunities.

Illinois' competition for Nasir Anderson

How much time have you got? Anderson recently told League Ready that Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and USC have been among those schools pushing hardest to sign him. Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Maryland are others Illinois would have to beat out for Anderson's commitment.

2027 5⭐️ Nasir Anderson is one of the top overall prospects in the ‘27 class.



Anderson told @LeagueRDY that Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and USC are the schools he’s hearing from the most.



#8 overall in the @SCNext 60. pic.twitter.com/qHb2ZDVdDC — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) January 30, 2026

It's unclear if there's a leader in Anderson's recruitment at the moment, but it doesn't hurt that the Illini have offered him coming off two top-five road victories in their past three games and are gearing up to try to claim consecutive win No. 12 Wednesday against Northwestern. NIL money is obviously a part of the equation, but Underwood can make a case to Anderson that no other college program can offer him a better combination of winning potential and pro development than Illinois.