Former Illini Coleman Hawkins Pokes at Kansas Rival Hunter Dickinson
An entirely unscientific study based on casual conversations, social media blathering and straight-up vibes confirms it: Illinois fans miss Coleman Hawkins.
Some miss Hawkins – now at Kansas State – for his on-court production, some for his competitiveness and others for his endearing general weirdness. (Many are down with all of the above.) Whatever the reasons, by and large, Illini Nation still seems to have a soft spot for Hawk.
The latest evidence? His recent take on his "rivalry" (the air quotes would absolutely belong to Hawkins) with Kansas center Hunter Dickinson:
"Yeah, what is the record now?" Hawkins said, tallying in the middle of a press conference following the second meeting this season between his Wildcats and Dickinson's Jayhawks. "If we're counting the exhibition game, that's 6-1, I am? I think it's 6-1."
Yup, there's plenty of history there given that the players' careers align almost perfectly in time and location. Both centers, Hawkins and Dickinson have played every year since their freshman season of 2020-21, and they shared a conference for all but one of them, with Dickinson transferring from Michigan to Kansas ahead of the 2023-34 season and Hawkins moving on from Illinois to Kansas State a year later.
A comparison of their career achievements appears lopsided – Dickinson is a two-time All-American, the NCAA's all-time leader in two-pointers made and last season's Big 12 leader in points and rebounds. He's getting after it again this season: 16.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Hawkins, meanwhile, is a career single-digit scorer who didn't start regularly until his junior year.
But Hawkins' value to his team – whether it be Illinois or KSU – has never been calculable by conventional methods. And speaking of funky calculations, Hawkins' math is off: He's actually 7-1 (including an Illinois-Kansas exhibition game) against Dickinson after Kansas State's 81-73 revenge win in Manhattan on Saturday – payback for Kansas' win (and Dickinson's first triumph in his personal series with Hawkins) back in Lawrence in January.
Coleman's Wildcats (12-11, 6-6 Big 12) haven't had all that much to gloat about this season, though Dickinson's No. 17 Jayhawks (16-7, 7-5) have experienced something of a failure to launch themselves.
Back in Champaign, it's no wonder Hawkins is missed. A quirky, fun, feisty player, Hawkins is a true original who usually makes his team better – and always makes things interesting.
Still in his seat at the press conference dais, thinking through his record against his longtime foe, Hawkins paused, cocked his head and smiled for comedic effect.
"He's a good player, though, he's a good player," he said of Dickinson, his smile suggesting mischief. "But it is just kind of funny, like ... yeah."