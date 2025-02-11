Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Stuck, Even With Will Riley Rolling
Illinois' men's basketball team lost another one it shouldn't have – at Rutgers – last week. It was the club's fourth time being upset in as many weeks, a dispiriting trend for Illini fans, whose doubts about this team have bubbled above the surface.
The next four opponents – UCLA and Michigan State at home, Wisconsin on the road and Duke in New York City – are fierce. The Bruins, up first, have won seven in a row following a four-game skid.
Many around the Big Ten are streaking, good and bad. Purdue, Michigan and Nebraska each has won four straight, and Wisconsin three. Oregon, Indiana and Penn State have been dumped in five straight, and Iowa in three.
The Illini are doing just enough good and bad to stay out of that two-way fray and, thus, outside the national consciousness.
Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. PENN STATE (13-11, 3-10)
The Nittany Lions are 1-9 since their 2-1 conference start. That about covers it.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 65.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at USC (BTN).
17. INDIANA (14-10, 5-8)
The Hoosiers are in a 1-7 nosedive. Some of those games have been close – not that it'll help lame-duck coach Mike Woodson any.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 61.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan State (Peacock).
16. NORTHWESTERN (13-11, 4-9)
Injuries have overcome the Wildcats, who had little margin for error under the best of circumstances. A top-14 finish to make the league tournament is the only realistic goal.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 56.
Next up: 10 p.m. Tuesday at Oregon (BTN).
15. WASHINGTON (12-11, 3-9)
The Huskies have won two of three. That and five bucks will get them a cup of Starbucks.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 92.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio State (BTN).
14. IOWA (13-10, 4-8)
An eastern swing to Rutgers and Maryland looks daunting. Just a bad scene all around for the Black and Gold.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 67.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rutgers (BTN).
13. MINNESOTA (12-12, 4-9)
A tip of the beer helmet to the Gophers for having won two of their last three on the road. They're not giving up.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 99.
Next up: 2 p.m. Saturday at USC (BTN).
12. OREGON (16-8, 5-8)
Five straight Ls is appalling for a team that looked as good as these Ducks once did. Has football practice started yet?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 35.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Northwestern (BTN).
11. RUTGERS (12-12, 5-8)
You beat Illinois, you move up – that's the rule. It's our rule, and we're sticking with it.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 69.
Next up: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Iowa (BTN).
10. USC (13-10, 5-7)
Big Ten travel might be catching up to the Trojans, who managed to lose a close one at Northwestern last week. Home games this week against Penn State and Minnesota come right on time.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 71.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Penn State (BTN).
9. OHIO STATE (14-10, 6-7)
The last three games saw Devin Royal go for 29 points, Bruce Thornton for 31 and Micah Parrish for 30. Man, if only the Buckeyes could put it together.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 27.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Washington (BTN).
8. NEBRASKA (16-8, 6-7)
Fred Hoiberg has zero shot at Big Ten coach of the year, but maybe he should. The man is working black magic with the red-hot Huskers.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 49.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Maryland (BTN).
7. ILLINOIS (16-8, 8-6)
Back from the abyss is Will Riley, one hell of a scorer. Any chance the toughest stretch of the season reveals an Illini squad reborn?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 12.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday vs. UCLA (Peacock).
6. MICHIGAN (18-5, 10-2)
We're thinking what you're thinking – this might be too low a ranking for the Wolverines. But they haven't won a game by more than four points since Jan. 12.
Polls: No. 20 AP, No. 17 coaches.
NET ranking: 18.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday vs. Purdue (Peacock).
5. UCLA (18-6, 9-4)
Seven straight wins is a gangbusters stretch. The Bruins still don't have an obvious closer – which could hurt them in March – but they sure have pieces.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 25.
Next up: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Illinois (Peacock).
4. MARYLAND (18-6, 8-5)
The rest of the world seems to be sleeping on the Terrapins, who've won five of six and have twin bigs Derik Queen and Julian Reese both going off.
Polls: No. 25 AP, No. 25 coaches.
NET ranking: 16.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nebraska (BTN).
3. WISCONSIN (19-5, 9-4)
John Tonje has led the Badgers in scoring six games in a row. That's what's known in the basketball jungle as a go-to guy. He has lots of help, too.
Polls: No. 16 AP, No.15 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Next up: Noon Saturday at Purdue (CBS).
2. MICHIGAN STATE (19-4, 10-2)
A bad trip out west drops the Spartans to second in these rankings, but are they the Big Ten team with the best chance to roll through March? We still suspect that's so.
Polls: No. 11 AP, No. 11 coaches.
NET ranking: 19.
Next up: 8 p.m. Tuesday vs. Indiana (Peacock).
1. PURDUE (19-5, 11-2)
The Boilermakers are the clear favorites in the regular season. They just know how to win, and they have point guard Braden Smith. Hey, those two things just might be related.
Polls: No. 7 AP, No. 7 coaches.
NET ranking: 8.
Next up: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Michigan (Peacock).