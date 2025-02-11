3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. UCLA
Despite putting together perhaps its most impressive performance of the season in a 95-74 win on the road against Minnesota on Saturday, Illinois dropped out of the AP poll after falling 82-73 at Rutgers in their previous outing.
Seeking to string together back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month, the Illini are set for a battle against a UCLA squad that is streaking at the right time.
Winners of seven straight, the Bruins come to Champaign not only aiming to extend that win streak but also lock down their first-ever win on the road against Illinois.
Here are three big questions that will determine whether the Illini can successfully defend their home court against the scorching hot Bruins:
Does the trend of fewer threes continue?
Taking on a UCLA team that is led by a frontcourt of 6-foot-9 Tyler Bilodeau and 6-foot-8 Eric Dailey Jr., Illinois has a clear size advantage – and likely an edge in athleticism, too. After the Illini's excellent 95-point performance against Minnesota last time out – the headline: Illinois took a season-low 16 three-point attempts (nine of which fell) – they may adhere to a similar ideology of attacking the rim first and shooting threes second.
Although the Illini have taken a high-volume approach to shooting the three all season, they made an enormous course correction against the Gophers. Given the wild success that followed, Illinois and coach Brad Underwood will likely consider making that adjustment – or at least finding a reasonable balance – permanent moving forward.
How does rebounding play a role in Tuesday’s contest?
Although UCLA has been dominant at times during its seven game win streak, its results on the glass have been significantly less so. Even in a pair of 20-plus-point blowout wins against Oregon and Penn State, the Bruins combined for a total rebounding margin of just plus-3. In a two-point victory over Michigan State last week, UCLA was outrebounded 45-27 by the Spartans. Matched up against Illinois – the No. 1 rebounding squad in college basketball – the Bruins need an inspired performance on the boards to keep the home team from feasting on second-chance opportunities all night.
Can the Illini take care of the ball?
UCLA forces 16.3 turnovers per game (10th in the country), and Illinois’ lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis turns the basketball over 3.5 times per game, while fellow backcourt mate Kylan Boswell isn’t too far behind at 2.2 per game. The Illini have had issues with active hands and opponents who send extra help (especially in the pick-and-roll) – and that’s exactly the Bruins' recipe.
Guards Skyy Clark and Kobe Johnson have 30-plus steals apiece on the season, and if the Illini are careless or force the issue on offense as they have too often this season, Clark and Johnson figure to add significantly to their totals.