Former Illini NBA Summer League Grades: Keaton Wagler, Others Earn Final Marks

While Brad Underwood and Illinois have been prepping for the 2026-27 season – and beyond – throughout July, a handful of Illini alums have been proving themselves at the next level. Whether it’s fighting for a roster spot, getting in a few additional on-court reps or attempting to prove themselves to an entire organization and fan base, Illinois’ young next-level players have been busy this month.



Below, Illinois on SI assigns final Summer League grades for each notable former Illini participant:

How did former Illini players fare in the 2026 NBA Summer League?

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) celebrate their victory over Xavier at the end of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kylan Boswell, Charlotte Hornets: B+

2026 Summer League averages: 5.0 points (55.6 percent from field), 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists in 15.2 minutes per game



Best game: eight points, four rebounds, seven assists, zero turnovers vs. New Orleans

The key determinant in Kylan Boswell’s NBA success: his understanding of his role, and his willingness to buy into it. In a few contests of Summer League action, Boswell appears to both recognize his role at the next level, and is seemingly more than happy to embrace it.

In all likelihood, he is going to be the fourth or fifth scoring option on the floor during the vast majority of his minutes. So from a scoring perspective, he must take only the opportunities that present themselves and avoid forcing anything.

And Boswell did just that for the Charlotte Hornets this summer, playing unselfish basketball, setting the table for his teammates and creating additional impact on defense and the glass.

Ben Humrichous, Brooklyn Nets: A-

Nov 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Las Vegas Summer League averages: 4.8 points (35.3 percent from three), 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 blocks in four games



2026 California Classic Summer League averages: 10.5 points (41.8 percent from deep), 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 0.5 blocks in two games



Best game: 15 points (five made threes), eight rebounds, two steals vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The most active Illini this summer, Ben Humrichous played in the California Classic and in Vegas, ultimately suiting up in six total games. He, much like Boswell, played his role to a T.

Ben Humrichous beats the buzzer 🎯



He knocks down the three for the @BrooklynNets at the end of the 1Q!



Watch the California Classic on Prime, ESPN+ and NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/LX59CXiPS0 — NBA (@NBA) July 5, 2026

Humrichous was a high-volume shooter and, more importantly, an effective one. He cleaned up on the boards, displayed his much-improved on-ball defense and played virtually mistake-free on both ends. Expect Humrichous to find himself on an NBA roster in due time.

Kasparas Jakucionis, Milwaukee Bucks: C

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) attempts a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Summer League averages: 9.0 points (26.3 percent from the field), 1.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 turnovers and 2.5 steals in two games



Best game: 11 points, six assists, one steal vs. Miami Heat

"Shockingly inefficient" would best describe Kasparas Jakucionis’ quick two-game Summer League stint. He shot 26.3 percent from the field and managed just 1.5 rebounds – both abysmal numbers for a 6-foot-5 guard with a full season of NBA reps (he appeared in 53 games for the Miami Heat in 2025-26).

Jakucionis did facilitate well – although 3.5 turnovers per game was an unwelcome sight – and his defense continues to move in the right direction, a trend he appears to be carrying over from his rookie season.

Will Riley, Washington Wizards: A+

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) shoots during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Summer League averages: 25.0 points (70.0 percent from deep on 3.5 makes per game), 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games



Best game: 32 points, six rebounds and three assists vs. Sacramento Kings

Will Riley has 1,633 minutes of in-season NBA action under his belt – and he played like it in his two outings in Vegas. He scored at will from all three levels, and quite efficiently. Riley also tacked on some playmaking and stellar work on the boards.

He may be just 20 years old, but by NBA Summer League standards, Riley is a seasoned veteran. He was supposed to dominate this summer – and he did.

Keaton Wagler, Los Angeles Clippers: B-

UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) defends and is called for a foul against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 Summer League averages: 18.0 points (38.6 percent from the field), 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games



Best game: 26 points, four rebounds and two assists vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The good: Keaton Wagler has a midrange game. He never had an opportunity to showcase it at Illinois – which runs an offense predicated on threes and at-the-rim twos – but Wagler is indeed a three-level scorer.

The bad: crafty, ball-screen oriented guards often have a tough time in Summer League – which turned out to be the case for Wagler. He had difficulty creating space with any sort of consistency. And, in the few scenarios in which he did get a step on a defender, he was rarely able to capitalize because opponents quickly worked themselves back into the play. (Wagler, a 6-foot-6 guard, wound up shooting 42.2 percent on two-pointers.)

The ugly: Off the ball, Wagler was ineffective. He was a valuable catch-and-shoot threat, but he was unable to provide an impact in any other way. Similar to his early-season time with the Illini, during which he played two-guard instead of serving as a primary ball-handler, he seemed quite disengaged. Playing with the Clippers, who already have their lead guard in Darius Garland, Wagler must develop his off-ball ability or may have trouble cracking the rotation in Year 1.