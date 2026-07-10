Former Illini NBA Summer League Roundup: Keaton Wagler, Kylan Boswell and More

The NBA Summer League is a precarious thing. Often, bona fide stars appear to be born – but then it doesn’t translate to NBA regular-season action. On the flip side, top prospects sometimes fall flat on their face, inevitably leading to far-too-early (and wildly outlandish) doubts and concerns.

Former Illini Keaton Wagler fell into the latter category on Thursday night. And he wasn’t the only Illinois alum who struggled in his NBA Summer League debut. (Don’t fret Illini Nation: At least one former Illini had a productive night.)

NBA Summer League action: Keaton Wagler, Kylan Boswell and Will Riley

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler after he was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Riley

Let’s start with the good news: In the clash of the night – which pitted the top two picks of the 2026 NBA Draft (the Washington Wizards’ AJ Dybantsa and the Utah Jazz’s Darryn Peterson) against each other – Will Riley helped push his Wizards to a four-point victory.

Going for 18 points (on 5-for-12 shooting from the field), three rebounds and two assists, Riley showed his offensive maturity, utilizing his craftiness and length to score at the cup while also knocking down a three (1-for-2 from deep).

Kylan Boswell

Playing 14 minutes off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets, Kylan Boswel l made his Summer League debut on Thursday night – and, unfortunately, laid an egg. He scored zero points on 0-for-3 shooting and registered two points and two rebounds.

His calling card at the next level will be defense and offensive connectivity, but Boswell will need to score in some capacity, and, ideally, be a threat from beyond the arc. But as a reminder, it's just the Summer League, and it was only one game.

Keaton Wagler

The nightcap of the Thursday slate featured an intriguing showdown between Wagler and Darius Acuff Jr., a pair of guards who spent the entire pre-draft process pitted against one another in terms of stock and next-level fit (and wound up getting drafted two picks apart).

Acuff won the battle – both the individual and the team one. He went for 19 points (albeit on 6-for-20 shooting) while Wagler managed just seven points (1-for-7 from the field), two rebounds and one assist.

First @NBASummerLeague bucket for Keaton Wagler is a clean triple! 👌 pic.twitter.com/gg1ilwGcJX — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 10, 2026

The issue was less Wagler’s shooting efficiency and more so his struggles to battle the NBA-level physicality and create any space. He was easily knocked off his spots, flustered by on-ball pressure and rarely able to generate action for his club.

Then again, the track record of crafty, high-IQ guards whose games are predicated on decision-making and savviness in the NBA Summer League is not exactly encouraging (the style of play hardly resembles in-season NBA action). Wagler’s game is a much better fit for the in-season style of play – which, naturally, is all that matters.

Also, again: It’s one game. Let’s not forget the adjustment period Wagler had with the Illini before coming into his own. (Does three points vs. UConn in November ring a bell?) Nobody panic.