Watch: Former Illinois Star Terrence Shannon Jr. Throws Down Dunk in NBA Preseason for Minnesota Timberwolves
Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the best transition players in college basketball last season, and in his first official NBA action last week – the Minnesota Timberwolves' first 2024-25 preseason game – he showed that his skills should translate just fine to the next level:
In a game headlined by the debut of Lakers rookie Bronny James (son of you-know-who), Shannon stole the show with a Eurostep, single-leg, left-handed dunk through traffic. The degree of difficulty was no joke, and Shannon – the No. 27 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, out of Illinois – made it look effortless in his new duds.
What's more, Shannon blended substance with style, putting together a well-rounded stat line of 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, and showcasing his chemistry with backcourt mate and fellow first-rounder Rob Dillingham (who had the dime on Shannon's big dunk).
Between Shannon’s prowess in transition and on-ball defense, he figures to get some burn as a rookie. His ability to knock down open 3s will ultimately decide whether he can expand that role on an established Timberwolves squad that is expected to rate among the league contenders.