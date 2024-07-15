Is Timberwolves Rookie Terrence Shannon Looking More NBA Ready Than Rob Dillingham?
Experience was always former Illini guard Terrence Shannon's biggest asset entering the NBA.
So far, Shannon has played like one of the most league-ready players in the summer league in Las Vegas. He is averaging 20 points, 3.5 rebounds and an assist through two games.
Shannon, who was drafted No. 27, is off to a quicker start than T-Wolves lottery pick Rob Dillingham.
Timberwolves summer league coach Chris Hines hinted Shannon may benefit from experience. Hines spoke with Paul Allen of KFAN FM before play began last week.
“I mean, he’s a blur,” Hines said. “I’ve been around the game for 10 years coaching. I’ve coached some of the best players in the world and work with some of them, and this kid is super fast in the open floor and he’s super aggressive at the rim and he’s tenacious off the catch, too as well. He’s a guy I look at as maybe a ready-to-play now guy."
Shannon played four years in college, including the past three at Illinois. He led the Illini to the Elite Eight last season, falling to eventual champion UConn. While Dillingham may have a higher ceiling, he could take longer to develop after only playing one season at Kentucky.
“Obviously experience in the NBA is where these young guys need to get to, but I love him," Hines said. "And he’s super coachable, so I think his development will move on pretty quick.”
