The Formula That Will Halt Illinois Basketball's Two-Game Skid

Less than five days ago, Illini Nation was riding high, reveling in the comforting fact that its pride and joy – Illinois basketball – hadn’t lost a game since before the New Year and was operating at a higher level than perhaps any other team in the country.

How quickly the tide turns in college hoops. Fast-forward to today, and the Illini are now in the midst of a new streak: a two-game skid. After falling on the road at Michigan State on Saturday, Illinois had a quick turnaround for a tangle with Wisconsin in Champaign – which wound up being another dropped overtime outing for the Illini.

So with just six games remaining on the regular-season slate, how does Illinois quickly right the ship and close out its regular season with forward momentum? Here is our Illinois on SI three-step remedy for the Illini:

How does Illinois find its footing after back to back losses?

Jan 17, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Get healthy again

Even if we have been vocal in our criticism of Illinois coach Brad Underwood leaning too heavily on the absence of injured guards Kylan Boswell and Andrej Stojakovic as a reason for the team's struggles, the Illini are obviously a better and more versatile group when every member of their usual rotation is healthy and available.

Boswell and Stojakovic are two of the top three scorers on the team, but that isn’t where Illinois misses them the most. Defensively, the Illini had no answers for Jeremy Fears Jr. in the Michigan State loss without Boswell on Saturday. Then, with both Boswell and Stojakovic out on Tuesday, Illinois didn’t just get dominated by one guard but got the full treatment from Wisconsin’s starting backcourt as John Blackwell and Nick Boyd combined for 49 points.

Until the Illini get Boswell and Stojakovic back – which apparently could be quite soon – they will continue to get carved up by gifted downhill-driving guards. Unfortunately for them, there is at least one to be found on practically every Big Ten roster.

Improved communication on defense

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At different levels of basketball, the game changes. The skill level of any given player certainly changes. The schemes are often different. But there are certain principles that are universal across the board. Talking on defense is one of them.

Illinois has a saying: quiet teams lose . Lately, the Illini have seemingly set out to prove their own theory. Their lack of communication – which bit them on the rump on the defensive end earlier this season – was evident almost throughout the Wisconsin loss.

The result? Wide-open shot after wide-open shot for the Badgers – who scorched the nets for 16 made threes. Illinois has channeled its defensive efforts into protecting the rim , and decided to live with some triples, but the uncontested ones that are the direct result of a lack of communication are not supposed to be part of the deal.

The Illini, regardless of the personnel in the game, need to do a better job of talking – clearly, quickly and at a high volume – to one another on defense. If not, they will continue to be the victim of a outsized number of hot nights from opponents.

Attack the glass with purpose

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) reacts after a turnover against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Rarely has rebounding been a weakness for Illinois in recent years. Even against Wisconsin on Tuesday, that wasn’t exactly the case. The Illini technically won the battle of the boards (38-35), but they had just eight offensive rebounds to the Badgers’ 14. And similar to the Michigan State loss (more on that shortly), Illinois gave up offensive rebounds at the worst imaginable times.

The glass is a category the Illini don’t just expect to win – they need to dominate. It’s part of their design and what fuels their offense's efficiency – and also indirectly props up the defense. Illinois doesn’t always boast the most dominant first-shot defense, but that becomes a smaller problem when Underwood’s unit is scarcely allowing second-chance opportunities.

Yet against the Spartans – who out rebounded the Illini, 48-38, including an offensive rebound for a made three to steal the lead with just seconds left in regulation – Illinois got tossed all over the place. The trademark physicality was there, but it paled in comparison to that of Michigan State.

The Wisconsin game was different, though. The Illini showed no physicality. No want. No desire. If it wasn't a letdown, then it was something even less excusable. Illinois' rebounders relied on their size and the hope that the ball would bounce their way. That's not just an outside observation.

“Honestly, it was just us not going hard enough to get them,” freshman Keaton Wagler said of Illinois’ rebounding struggles against Wisconsin. “I did a bad job. I didn’t have any offensive rebounds tonight. But we didn’t go hard enough to try and get them. We didn’t want it as much.”

Rebounding, especially given Illinois’ size, comes down to effort. It’s impossible to squeeze 100 percent effort from a team every night. Over 30-plus games and a grueling five-month season, that simply isn't reasonable. And in the Illini's defense, if there was ever a time their drive might be lacking, a second straight overtime game coming on the heels of a draining loss at Michigan State would be it.

Still, Illinois needs to find that desire on the glass again – or it will find itself dropping more games it has no business losing.