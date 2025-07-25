Illini now

Anonymous Miami Heat Exec on Kasparas Jakucionis' NBA Summer Progress

Despite some pretty severe stumbles for former Illini Jakucionis, the Heat – even privately – seem to be excited about his future

Jason Langendorf

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) works out during NCAA Tournament First Round Practiceat Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
If you've ever paid even the slightest bit of attention to basketball and also have a pair of eyes, there is no characterization of the whole of Kasparas Jakucionis' NBA summer performance that can be described as "good."

Jakucionis, the Miami Heat's 2025 first-round draft pick and former Illinois lead guard and standout, had his moments, sure – such as his first game in Las Vegas (24 points), following an objectively atrocious first three outings in San Francisco.

But as the No. 20 overall pick – and a player who slid after being projected as high as No. 5 at one point during the 2024-25 college season – that was perhaps to be expected, or at least should have been on the Heat's bingo card. Jakucionis is what might be called a DIY pick, which means he'll have to be hammered on and undergo a bit of a facelift before becoming a finished product.

For what it's worth, though, Spotrac recently posted a compilation of Summer League notes featuring comments from anonymous NBA executives, coaches and scouts, and so far it seems Miami is tickled with what it has seen from Jakucionis.

“I’m not going to tell you where he was on our board, but it was a heck of a lot higher than where we picked him,” a Heat front office executive told Spotrac. “The great thing about Kas is that he wasn’t very good in California. And he was mad about that. Here [in Las Vegas] he was much better. That’s what will work for him in the NBA. He’s not going to settle for anything other than being great.”

Not a great deal of specificity there, but it should be encouraging for Jakucionis that the Heat seem pleased with his approach and progress, and also willing to show patience as he develops.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

