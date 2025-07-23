NBA Summer League Grades for Illinois Alums: Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois on SI is grading the performance of every former Illini in the 2025 NBA Summer League (minus Quincy Guerrier, who played only six minutes). In the fourth of five entries, we assess Kasparas Jakucionis’ performance in his initial NBA action.
Kasparas Jakucionis’ 2025 NBA Summer League stats
Game 1: Miami Heat 82, San Antonio Spurs 69
Three points (1-for-7 from the field), one rebound, one assist, three turnovers
Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 103, Miami Heat 83
Four points (0-for-3 from the field), one rebound, two assists, three steals, five turnovers
Game 3: Miami Heat 93, Golden State Warriors 79
Five points (0-for-5 from the field), four rebounds, three assists, four turnovers, eight fouls
Game 4: Atlanta Hawks 105, Miami Heat 98
24 points (7-for-12 from the field; 5-for-9 on threes), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, two turnovers
Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers 92, Miami Heat 72
Six points (2-for-5 from the field), two rebounds, two assists, three turnovers
Game 6: Detroit Pistons 108, Miami Heat 88
15 points (4-for-12 from the field, including 1-for-6 on threes), five rebounds, three assists, two steals, five turnovers
Averages: 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.7 turnovers
Even the most positive assessment of Kasparas Jakucionis' initial foray into NBA basketball would have to be tempered with a tinge of caution, if not disappointment. Jakucionis, the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA Draft, slid to Miami for a reason: His physical package (notably, his overall athleticism) was somewhat limiting, and his penchant for turnovers gradually grew from concerning to alarming.
And Jakucionis, a Big Ten All-Freshman team selection in last season's one-and-done campaign at Illinois, did little to dispel certain doubts about his three-point shot – which may have been hampered by a midseason forearm injury but, frankly, wasn't a consistent weapon at any time in his freshman season in Champaign.
In fact, Jakucionis shot a cringey 31.8 percent from the field across six games this summer, and his assist-to-turnover rate of 0.68-to-1 was an outright disaster. Yet he showed improvement from the California Classic to the greater NBA Summer League schedule, his solid defense was a surprise, and his competitiveness and resilience impressed the Miami Heat front office. His 24-point (including seven threes), four-assist, two-turnover gem against Atlanta should be proof enough of the franchise's optimism.
Realistically, the jump from Division I to the NBA (even Summer League competition) was bound to be an adjustment for Jakucionis – as was playing off the ball more frequently, which has been the case this summer. His development may unspool across a longer arc than most other players who had been projected for the NBA Draft lottery, but he's at least in the right place in Miami to see it through.