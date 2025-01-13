How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Indiana (Game 17)
How to Watch
No. 13 Illinois (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)
Day and time: Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: Peacock
Stream: Peacock | Peacock App
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Update pending
Over/under: Update pending
Illinois vs. Indiana all time: Indiana leads the series 96-92
Streak: Illinois has won one in a row against Indiana
Last meeting: Illinois 70, Indiana 62, (Jan. 27, 2024, Champaign, Illinois)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Will Riley
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 38.6
Indiana has two premier bigs in Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo – both of whom are excellent rebounders. Ballo – the highly touted Arizona transfer – paces the Hoosiers, averaging 9.8 rebounds, while four other Hoosiers are averaging 3.4 or more. Indiana’s 38.6 rebounds per game ranks 61st in the nation – a solid number – which usually wouldn’t concern Illinois. But after the Illini meekly lost the battle of the boards to a mediocre rebounding team in USC, it's officially on the radar.
Saturday’s performance marked the worst outing of the season for Illinois – especially on the glass. For just the second time all season, Illinois was outrebounded, and this time it came against a club that entered with a negative rebounding margin. With IU’s size and glass-cleaning ability, the Illini will need to prove, perhaps above all else, that Saturday’s contest was an anomaly in order to put away the Hoosiers in Bloomington.
Quick tips:
- Three Hoosiers are shooting over 37 percent from three-point range – including former Illini wing Luke Goode. Joining him are Mackenzie Mgbako and Trey Galloway, with each member of the trio sinking at least three per game. Although Illinois’ ability to clamp down on opponents' shooting beyond the arc has been impressive throughout the season, Indiana may push the Illini in that area harder than any opponent to date.
- Indiana makes 28.2 field goals per game, assisting on 16.6 of them. That per-game number ranks among the top 50 clubs in the country, led by a team effort that includes four Hoosiers who are dishing at least two dimes per game. With former NBA guard and Hoosiers great Mike Woodson now at the helm, Indiana is a well-oiled offensive machine featuring a roster full of selfless, high-IQ players. The Illini will certainly need a better defensive showing than they turned in during their most recent outing to bottle up IU.
Illinois on SI Prediction
After suffering their biggest upset in Big Ten competition this season, the 13th-ranked Illini are seeking a bounce-back win against their primary conference rival (who also happen to be coming off a shocking 25-point loss to Iowa).
With the pair of 4-2 Big Ten squads that are licking their wounds set to meet, each will be fighting for sole possession of fourth place in the 18-team conference – and to avoid a legitimate losing streak. Despite IU’s home-court advantage, Illinois’ offensive firepower and usually stellar defense should be too much for the home squad to overcome. Expect the Illini to pull out a nail-biter in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.