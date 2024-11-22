How to Watch: Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (Game 5)
How to Watch
Illinois (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (2-5, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic)
Day and time: Saturday (Nov. 23) at 3 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
TV: None
Stream: B1G+
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
Odds and Ends
Favorite: Not available
Over/under: Not available
Illinois vs. Maryland Eastern Shore all time: Illinois leads the series 1-0
Streak: Illinois has won one in a row against Maryland Eastern Shore
Last meeting: No. 14 Illinois 85, Maryland Eastern Shore 43 (Dec. 11, 2003 at Assembly Hall in Champaign)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 39
The Illini are coming off a somewhat deflating loss to No. 8 Alabama on Wednesday, but let's not overcomplicate this. The Hawks' two wins have come against Division II Penn State Schuylkill and Division III Gallaudet, and they've otherwise been handled by a host of Division I mid-major opponents. The closest comparison the Hawks have faced so far this season that approaches the level of competition they can expect against the Illini? Vanderbilt, which took apart Maryland Eastern Shore in a 39-point win in both teams' opener.
Quick tips:
- 6-foot-5 junior guard Ketron Shaw isn't the Hawks' only weapon, but he is the weapon in their offense. Shaw scored 23 against Vandy – his lowest total of the season save for an 11-point effort in 25 minutes of a blowout against Gallaudet ... in which Shaw finished with a triple-double. After his defensive masterpiece against Alabama's preseason All-American guard Mark Sears (held to zero points), Kylan Boswell figures to get the assignment checking Shaw.
- In the only other meeting between these teams, former Illini forward (and current Valparaiso head coach) Roger Powell went for 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting in a 42-point win back in 2003. If Ben Humrichous can channel "The Rev" from the 4 position on Saturday, the Illini will be in very good hands.
Illinois on SI Prediction
The Hawks favor a three-guard offense and, as many MEAC-level Division I programs often do, lack the frontcourt size to match up with that of most Power 4 comp. Not surprisingly, they had a minus-18 rebounding margin against Vandy – but were also a collective minus-43 against Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion and Murray State. What's more, coach Cleo Hill Jr. has no one on his roster with the length, power and skills to match up with 7-foot-1 Illini center Tomislav Ivisic, who has occupied the space between effective and dominant in every Illinois game this season. All other things being equal, the Hawks are likely to get beaten down by the Illini on second- (and third-)chance opportunities.