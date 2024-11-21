Illinois Basketball Report Card: Grades vs. Alabama (Game 4)
Wednesday night didn't go according to plan for Illinois (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), but reality always has its own agenda. Given how things started off against Alabama (4-1, 0-0 SEC) and its experienced, huge and high-scoring lineup at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, things could have gone worse in the Illini's 100-87 defeat. But there just aren't a lot of plaudits to go around after this one.
And that's OK. Illinois' second half against Bama provided some encouragement, and there were silver linings the Illini can build on. But let's not sugarcoat the results. Below is a sober assessment of how each individual player performed against the Tide – which, by the way, doesn't take into account the coaching or how well the Illini players meshed and played off one another (none of which was a plus against Bama). Grades are as follows:
Kylan Boswell: A-
Boswell saved his best for when Illinois needed it most – he just didn't get enough help Wednesday. His 17-point, seven-rebound, three-assist effort was only the half of it. Bama guard and preseason All-American Mark Sears, who came in averaging 17.3 points through four games, was held scoreless, with only two assists (against two turnovers) – a result that had Boswell's defensive fingerprints all over it.
Will Riley: B
Riley is clearly a volume guy, which can cut both ways for Illinois. He scored 18, had nine rebounds and even contributed four assists (with no turnovers) against Alabama. That kind of output can't be discounted. But Riley's shot selection was a bit iffy, and he got knocked around on both ends more than you'd like to see. The good news: His confidence appeared unshaken throughout.
Kasparas Jakucionis: B-
Jakucionis mostly rebounded from a record-scratching performance against Oakland, going for 15-4-6 (plus two steals). But he struggled too often to keep up defensively, and his six turnovers reflect what appeared to be an adjustment to the quantum leap in size and athleticism that he faced on the floor. But you could almost see him recalibrating in real time, so it will be interesting to see how Jakucionis adjusts to the Illini's next high-level opponent in No. 20 Arkansas next week.
Tomislav Ivisic: B-
Against Bama, Ivisic generally did what big men are supposed to do, scoring 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting (mostly around the paint) and grabbing 10 rebounds. But he wasn't able to keep up with the Tide's mobile big men in transition or thwart the seemingly endless string of lobs out of pick-and-roll that Bama created. And his touch was only so-so (2-for-6 on 3-pointers, 0-for-2 on free throws) when Illinois needed it most.
Morez Johnson Jr.: C+
Johnson played only eight minutes and was a difference-maker in that short span (four points, four rebounds, two blocks). But he also had a couple turnovers and committed four fouls in the stretch, tying the hands of coach Brad Underwood. Johnson has the athleticism to keep up with Bama's big men in a track meet, but he has to be playable first.
Ben Humrichous: C
Humrichous continues to chug along, giving Illinois steady – if not truly stunning – perimeter shooting without taking much off the table. But he had just one rebound against Alabama and practically had circles run around him by the Tide's big men. It may have been a coaching decision, but Humrichous' soft closeouts against Grant Nelson allowed the Bama forward to go off from the perimeter (four 3-pointers in the first half) and stake the Tide to a huge early lead.
Tre White: C
The Illini needed a spark off the bench, and White is the sort of player who can deliver. His production was decent enough against Alabama – six points, five rebounds and a block in 16 minutes – but he shot just 1-for-4 and didn't help Illinois slow guards Aden Holloway (18 points), Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Labaron Philon (16 points each) or create frontcourt matchup problems for Bama to justify more floor time.
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn: C-
Gibbs-Lawhorn's energy is always a plus, but his lack of size really showed against Alabama, and his shooting (0-for-3 on 3-pointers) did nothing to make up for it. Two rebounds, a steal and no turnovers would be a tidy little stat line for an end-of-the-rotation guard, but the Illini needed more out of DGL in 17 minutes of floor time.