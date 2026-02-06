How to Watch No. 5 Illinois vs. No. 10 Michigan State: TV, Tip-Off Time, More
In this story:
A top-10 matchup between heated Big Ten rivals on a random early-February weekend? Yes, please. Illinois is in full locomotion as it hunts win No. 13 in a row, but it will have to come against street brawlers Michigan State on their home turf Saturday (7 p.m. CT, FOX) at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. We are most definitely here for it.
The Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) haven't lost in nearly two months, and rather than growing complacent, they seem to be achieving a more diabolically effective state after Wednesday's 84-44 destruction of Northwestern. The Spartans (19-4, 9-3), by comparison, have hit a midseason lull, dropping a home game to Michigan (forgivable) and a road matchup at Minnesota (less so) after requiring overtime to put away Rutgers. But if anyone is sounding the alarm, it isn't Tom Izzo.
Even a year ago, when the Spartans began the season unranked, they managed to, uh, squeak out 30 wins and bully their way into the Elite 8. Izzo is the master of conjuring something out of nothing – or, maybe more accurately, finding ways to win even when it seems Michigan State has no business believing it possible. He will have to dig deep for the magic potion that turns back an Illini club that appears practically custom-built to take down the Spartans.
Here’s more information about Saturday's colossal Big Ten clash::
How to watch No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 10 Michigan State Spartans
- Who: Illinois Fighting Illini (20-3, 11-1 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (19-4, 9-3)
- What: Big Ten matchup
- When: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. CT
- Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan
- TV/streaming: FOX
- Radio/audio: Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM); Fighting Illini Productions; Varsity Network App
- Last week: Illinois last week avenged their previous defeat with a 78-69 win over then No. 5 Nebraska in Lincoln, then stomped Northwestern back in Champaign. Meanwhile, Michigan State lost by 12 at home to in-state rival Michigan before getting clipped by a better-than-its-record Minnesota outfit in Minneapolis.
- Series history: The Spartans hold a 67-64 edge against the Illini in the all-time series, in one of the closest historical rivalries in the Big Ten. Lately, Michigan State has made headway with three straight wins and six wins in the past seven games between the teams in East Lansing.
What to know about Michigan State
Even when the Spartans are down, they are never out. Izzo's program and teams are nothing if not resilient, and point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. – a potential Big Ten Player of the Year – is the ultimate X factor. He could single-handedly make things tricky for the Illini, but he won't have to: the Breslin Center faithful and a strong supporting cast will ensure of that. For more details on how the Spartans shape up, check out Illinois on SI's First Look at Michigan State.
Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.Follow JasonLangendorf