How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Michigan (Game 30)
How to Watch
Illinois (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) at Michigan (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten)
Day and time: Sunday (March 2) at 2:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: CBS
Stream: https://www.cbssports.com/watch/live | CBS App
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Michigan all time: Illinois leads the series 95-85
Streak: Illinois has won eight in a row against Michigan
Last meeting: Illinois 97, Michigan 68, (Feb. 13, 2024, Champaign, Illinois)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Ben Humrichous
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 5
While the colossal and supremely talented frontcourt of Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf has captured the headlines for the majority of Michigan’s season, the Wolverines have a truly well-balanced attack, with all five starters averaging double figures in scoring.
Led by Goldin’s 15.9 per game, Michigan gets 61.2 points per game out of its starting lineup. With guards Nimari Burnett (54 made threes) and Tre Donaldson (50 made threes) stretching out opposing defenses, and Roddy Gayle Jr. making his living barrelling to the basket, the Wolverines can score in a variety of ways outside of its pair of big men.
Quick tips:
- Rebounding has been worth mentioning in every game since the loss of Morez Johnson Jr. (broken wrist), and this one is no different, as the Illini are taking on an excellent rebounding team (the Wolverines' margin is plus-5.3 per game). Illinois will need an all-out effort on the glass to prevent a fourth straight game of finishing in the red.
- Few teams move the ball as well as Michigan, which averages 16.4 assists per game. With the Wolverines routinely passing up good looks for great ones, the Illini defense will be forced into rotations over and over in this matchup. They will need to be as sharp, diligent and communicative as they were on defense in Tuesday’s win over Iowa to stifle UM's uber-efficient offensive attack.
Illinois on SI Prediction
Finally getting back into the win column with an 81-61 victory over the Hawkeyes earlier this week, Illinois seeks to build momentum against a 15th-ranked Michigan squad, before another high-level showdown with No. 20 Purdue to close out the regular season and get primed for the Big Ten tournament.
The Wolverines, with a regular-season conference title still within reach, have won eight of their past nine – although rarely in convincing fashion. And few contests were more anxiety-inducing than Thursday’s win over Rutgers, which hinged on a Nimari Burnett three-pointer as time expired that gave Michigan the 84-82 victory after it trailed nearly the entire game.
Although Michigan’s size (Wolf and Vladislav Goldin are both 7-footers) figures to cause Illinois' defense fits, the Wolverines starting lineup features only three legitimate threats from beyond the arc. That should allow the Illini to pack the paint and potentially neutralize their opponent’s advantage.
On the other end, Michigan has been unbelievably inconsistent, holding Nebraska to just 46 points on Monday before giving up 57 to Rutgers in one half Thursday. On a short prep time of just two days, the Wolverines need to figure out a formula for slowing Illinois’ deep, athletic and multi-skilled offense. Although Michigan is the ranked squad, and playing at home, its last nine wins have come by four or less, and the Illini seem poised to challenge the trend of the Wolverines winning nail-biters.