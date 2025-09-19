Illinois Basketball Gets Positive Update on Andrej Stojakovic Injury
Concerns about the health of Andrej Stojakovic and his status for the season have swirled around the Illinois wing for weeks, given that he may be the most important piece of the puzzle coach Brad Underwood and his staff carefully assembled over the offseason.
A knee sprain had kept Stojakovic out of unofficial team practices since at least early September, but on Friday it was reported via social media by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein that Stojakovic would be ready to go "in a few weeks," according to Underwood.
What is Andrej Stojakovic's injury return timeline?
Taken at face value, Underwood's projection would put Stojakovic back on the floor with no restrictions by roughly a week ahead of Illinois' Oct. 19 season opener against Illinois State. Is that ideal? Obviously not. The Illini need time – and perhaps more than most – to incorporate a host of new contributors and build chemistry, and arguably none of them is more important than Stojakovic, an offseason transfer from Cal expected to be one of the Illini's leading lights.
But considering the alternative – say, a more severe injury that cut deeper into the schedule and set back Stojakovic's fitness and learning curve with the team – the Illini have to feel somewhat fortunate. They have rightfully been cautious with Stojakovic's recovery, and the payoff should be that he'll be in basketball shape and have a basic rapport with his coaches and teammates by the time Texas Tech comes to Champaign on Nov. 11 for the first significant showdown of the season.
How Stojakovic's return affects Illinois' lineup
The Illini were already thin at small forward before Stojakovic was sidelined, with Ty Rodgers also nursing a knee injury and only Jake Davis – best deployed as a situational shooting specialist – among the team's other experienced reserves.
Guards Brandon Lee or Keaton Wagler could both hypothetically help fill a void at the 3, but both are freshmen who would be undersized and physically underdeveloped holding down the fort there long term. On the other end of the spectrum, Ben Humrichous could potentially absorb some minutes there in a bigger lineup, but he would be a juicy target for quick, explosive small forwards to attack with the ball in their hands.
Stojakovic, at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds isn't a physical monster or an especially effective defender, but he has the length and enough heft to at least hold his own against most Big Ten 3s, and his production on the offensive end – prolific scoring on downhill drives and mid- to long-range shooting – will more than make up any difference. If, as Illinois on SI expects, a healthy Stojakovic outplays some of the modest projections for his junior season (including Rothstein's), the Illini may have something resembling unlimited potential by the time the NCAA Tournament rolls around in March.