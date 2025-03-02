Illini now

Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu to Miss Remainder of NBA Season

Dosunmu, a former Illinois All-American and current Chicago Bulls guard, will undergo shoulder surgery

Jason Langendorf

Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up before a game against the Golden State Warriors at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chicago Bulls guard and former Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu requires shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the NBA season, the Bulls announced on Sunday.

The team noted that Dosunmu was "experiencing left shoulder instability," and the surgery decision was reached after "further evaluation from training and medical professionals."

Dosunmu, 25, averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.3 minutes – all NBA career highs – over 46 games for the Bulls this season. In his first three seasons with the Bulls, after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Dosunmu never missed more than five games.

He attended and played at Illinois from 2018 through 2021, earning All-America honors as a junior – his last season in Champaign – when he also helped lead the Illini to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Dosumnu averaged 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 90 games at Illinois.

Dosunmu's injury likely sinks the dwindling playoff hopes of the Bulls, who are 24-36 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings – 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers. If Chicago held its current position, it would squeak into the NBA's postseason play-in tournament, but the Bulls would be the longest of long shots. More likely, Dosunmu's news will send the team into full rebuild mode.

No timetable for Dosunmu's recovery or further details were released by the Bulls, and the team stated that updates would be provided when appropriate.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Former Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. Rocks Huge Slam in Another Career Night

How to Watch: Illinois Basketball at Michigan (Game 30)

More Bigs, More Problems for Illinois Basketball vs. Michigan

Published
Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

Home/Basketball