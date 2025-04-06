Current Projection of Illinois Basketball's 2025-26 Roster
If you needed any further evidence of how quickly fortunes can change – no-hopers lifted to the highest heights, dynasties sunk by a random bounce of the ball or heat-of-the-moment brain fart – see Saturday night's Duke collapse against Houston in the NCAA Tournament semifinal.
To quote one of history's great philosopher's, "Life moves pretty fast." And that goes double for life inside the college basketball universe.
Two days ago, for example, Illinois was facing an immediate future without two starters (Morez Johnson Jr. and Tre White) and a key sub (Dre Gibbs-Lawhorn) from last season, as well as the possibility that Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley – arguably the program's top two players – would follow them through the exit, on to the NBA. If it wasn't a full-blown crisis, the Illini were at least consulting the Defcon levels chart.
Fast-forward to last night and the arrival of Zvonimir Ivisic, twin brother of Illini center Tomislav. Suddenly an enormous breach in the hull was plugged new possibilities dawned, Champaign again appeared to be a destination worth considering by talented transfer portal inhabitants.
Much recruiting work is left to be done by coach Brad Underwood and his staff, and they are up against it given how many top transfers have already committed elsewhere. But fortunes can change in a heartbeat. Jakucionis and Riley have yet to declare for the NBA Draft. Who knows? Maybe they won't.
For now, we aren't removing them from next season's mix. Things change, of course, so we'll keep updating projections until the Illini officially finalize their roster. In the meantime, if you don't stop and look around, you'll miss it: The roster below could compete for a national championship next season.
2024-25 Illinois projections
Starters / reserves:
Kasparas Jakucionis / Boswell / Ty Rodgers
Kylan Boswell / Rodgers / Brandon Lee and Keaton Wagler
Will Riley / Jake Davis / Rodgers
Zvonimir Ivisic / Jason Jakstys
Tomislav Ivisic / Jason Jakstys