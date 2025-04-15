Illinois Basketball Showing Interest in Reunion With Former Player?
After missing out on key transfer targets Josh Dix (Creighton) and Brendan Hausen (Iowa), among others, Illinois coach Brad Underwood has reportedly set his sights on a familiar figure: ex-Illini guard Adam Miller.
According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Underwood and Illinois are one of several high-major schools that have shown interest in Miller, a portal transfer coming from Arizona State. The Illini are competing with programs such as Baylor, Gonzaga, Texas and Arkansas for Miller, reports Rothstein.
Miller averaged 9.8 points and 1.9 assists over 29.8 minutes as a starter last season for the Sun Devils, who won just 13 games and missed the NCAA Tournament.
A former four-star recruit originally from Peoria, Illinois, Miller played his final three seasons of high school for Morgan Park (Chicago), committed to the Illini in 2019 and played his freshman season (2020-21) in Champaign. He turned in an excellent first season of college basketball, starting 29 of 31 games and averaging 8.3 points for an Illinois squad that won the Big Ten Tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
After the tournament, Miller entered the transfer portal and committed to LSU, where he missed his sophomore campaign due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. He returned to play for the Tigers in 2022-2023 before deciding to again enter the portal and committing to Arizona State, where he spent the past two seasons.
With the departures of Illini freshman Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA, Underwood is in dire need of a backcourt mate to pair with combo guard Kylan Boswell. Miller, who has improved his three-point shooting throughout his career (from 34.0 percent as a freshman to an elite 42.9 percent last season), could be an ideal fit (especially as a player with experience in the program).
Assuming Underwood is still keen for his guys to bomb away from behind the arc, Miller has plug-and-chug potential. And with many portal entries already choosing their next team, time is ticking for the lllini to retool.