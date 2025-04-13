Scouting Illinois Signee David Mirkovic, Recruit Dame Sarr at Nike Hoops Summit
Two figures who will have a lot to say about Illinois basketball's immediate future were in action at Saturday's Nike Hoops Summit, and the news for Illini fans – for the most part – is very good.
We've already covered the broad strokes on Montenegro's David Mirkovic and Italy's Dame Sarr, who both played enough for the World squad in Team USA's 124-114 overtime win to offer something new to look at and occasion for a few more observations. Here's what Illinois on SI saw:
David Mirkovic
Mirkovic, who signed with Illinois last week, was measured at 6-foot-8 rather than his listed 6-foot-9 and came off the bench to essentially rotation minutes. But there was nothing else to quibble about from his performance with the World team: Mirkovic collected eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 15 minutes.
More importantly, he looked the part, hanging with some of the globe's top talent in his age group, including projected 2026 NBA Draft No. 1 selection A.J. Dybantsa and fellow future star Cameron Boozer. Mirkovic isn't a drop-dead athlete, but he's an exceptionally well-rounded big who can stretch defenses with three-point range and create off the dribble. With Mirkovic, Illinois may boast the most skilled frontcourt in the country.
Sarr, for whom the Illini are still in hot pursuit, was a revelation in Saturday's Summit game. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes – but it was how he produced those numbers that really impressed.
First, Sarr – previously listed at 6-foot-6 – checked in at 6-foot-7½, with a wingspan that came up a whisker short of 7 feet. It showed when he elevated over an in-position defender to bang home a three and unfurled his long frame on a drive to the rim that appeared easier than it should have been.
The downside, of course, is that the cat is out of the bag: Sarr not only further piqued the interest of Illinois' recruiting competitors but also raised his 2025 NBA Draft stock. Coach Brad Underwood and his staff are now jockeying with both college blueblood programs and the pros for Sarr's services.
But if the Illini can lock him down? Hoo, buddy – the State Farm Center would suddenly be home to quite the World team of its own.