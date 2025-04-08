Illini now

Did Illinois Basketball Make John Fanta's 'Way Too Early Top 25'?

Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 college basketball season, Fanta projected five Big Ten teams in his top 25. Did Illinois make the cut?

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
With the NCAA Tournament culminating in a Florida national championship on Monday night, experts have already begun looking ahead to next season, including FOX’s John Fanta.

Hardly an hour after the conclusion of the game, Fanta released his “Way Too Early Top 25," and Illinois fans are certainly hoping the conceit behind his list rings true, as the Illini were nowhere to be found on it.

While five other Big Ten schools made the cut in Fanta's projections – including Purdue (No. 2) and UCLA (No. 9) in the top 10 – coach Brad Underwood’s squad remained on the outside looking in.

As Fanta clarified, it is way too early (especially for the Illini) to prognosticate such things. After losing four players to the transfer portal and adding just one transfer thus far (Zvonimir Ivisic), Underwood and his staff remain in limbo. An underwhelming high school recruiting class can't be counted on for much, but possible (if unlikely) returns by NBA prospects Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley, as well as the potential signing of Italy's Dame Sarr, could dramatically change Illinois' outlook.

Additionally, the Illini landed David Mirkovic, a skilled 6-foot-9 big man from Montenegro, on Monday night. There is time for Illinois to make some more noise, at home and abroad.

Even if the Illini, for the time being, haven’t earned top-25 status in the eyes of one expert, never has an NCAA Championship been won in April – not a year before the big game. It is, as Fanta admits himself, way too early to know whether a few key additions or returnees might launch Illinois into top-25 (and possibly even top-10) discussions.

