Illinois Basketball Swings and Misses on Top Transfer Portal Target
With Illinois losing integral pieces of its roster to the transfer portal in Morez Johnson Jr. and Tre White, along with Carey Booth, the pressure is on coach Brad Underwood and the Illini to produce in the the portal themselves – especially given the expectation that Kasparas Jakucionis will move on to the NBA in the offseason.
Having been closely linked to Josh Dix, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Iowa, the Illini appeared well-positioned to land a home-run prospect in the portal.
Dix, who averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season for the Hawkeyes, is listed as On3 Sports’ seventh-ranked available portal player. Most importantly, Dix’s best weapon – his three-point shooting ability – was exactly what the Illini were looking for.
With Underwood turning his squad into a high-volume three-point shooting team (fourth-most attempts per game in the country), Illinois needed its percentages (31.3 percent from deep) to climb with its attempts. The hope was that Dix (2.0 threes made per game on 42.2 percent) could aid in that process next season.
But, on Friday morning, Illinois officially came out on the losing end of the battle for Dix, as the junior guard announced his commitment to Creighton and coach Greg McDermott.
Now Underwood and his staff must turn back to the portal and redouble their efforts to help bolster a roster that figures to be in for a major reconstruction for the second straight offseason.