Illinois Basketball Leaps in Jon Rothstein's Top 45 After Andrej Stojakovic Signing

The addition of Stojakovic – a top transfer wing from Cal – has the Illini rising in Rothstein's latest rankings

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 12, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) brings the ball up court against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Just last Wednesday, Illinois sat at 30th in college basketball expert Jon Rothstein’s preseason rankings after adding Serbian guard Mihailo Petrovic.

Fast-forward six days, and the Illini have made only one addition to their roster – but it’s an influential one: Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic.

Stojakovic’s presence in Champaign has propelled Illinois all the way up to 20th in the Rothstein 45 – with the college basketball guru expecting the Illini to roll out a starting lineup of Petrovic, Kylan Boswell, Stojakovic and the Ivisic brothers (Zvonimir at the 4 and Tomislav at the 5).

Thus far, the projected bench includes just Ty Rodgers, Jake Davis and incoming freshmen Brandon Lee, Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic.

With roster spots to fill, the Illini still have room to climb up all the preseason rankings – especially if coach Brad Underwood and his staff find a way to reel in another top recruit (potentially international prospect Dame Sarr).

Even finding an experienced, defensive-minded guard or wing could push the Illini forward a few spots, as their current lineup looks like an offensive juggernaut that may have some trouble getting stops.

In the meantime, in the eyes of Rothstein, Illinois still trails several Big Ten foes, including No. 2 Purdue, No. 4 UCLA, No. 7 Michigan, No. 16 Oregon and No. 19 Michigan State. We'll soon find out whether Underwood has another ace up his sleeve that could elevate opinions of the Illini even higher.

