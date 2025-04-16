Where Should Illinois Target Dame Sarr Rank in the Class of 2025?
Illinois basketball’s highest international priority, Dame Sarr, put together an excellent performance at the Nike Hoops Summit, showcasing his entire two-way package and drawing attention from NBA scouts.
Playing against competition his age at the Summit, Sarr – who plays professionally for FC Barcelona – got to see how he measures up against his peers and maybe get a feel for how he would fit into a college basketball framework.
As an overseas prospect, Sarr remains unranked by the major U.S. recruiting platforms, but based on his performance for World Team in Portland, we can get an idea of where he theoretically ranks among the class of 2025 prospects.
Fellow World Team starters ranked by 247 Sports include Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 small forward slotted at 17th in the country, and Eric Reibe, a 7-footer who is ranked 32nd in the nation.
it's worth noting that Sarr got the start against Team USA over a pair of well-regarded wings on the World Team in Kiyan Anthony (36th) and Tajh Ariza (fourth in class of 2026).
Also: Class of 2024 Illini recruits Kasparas Jakucionis (36th in the class of 2024) and Will Riley (20th) both competed in the Nike Hoops Summit last year, and the pair combined for seven points and four rebounds off the bench.
To put that in perspective, Sarr poured in 17 points and grabbed four rebounds in this year's game, finishing as the second-leading scorer for his squad.
Although one event is a tiny sample size, we can also use Sarr’s performance in Liga ACB for FC Barcelona, in which he averaged 5.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent from deep in just 12.8 minutes per game, as a measuring stick of sorts.
Jakucionis, who suited up for FC Barcelona a year earlier, put up 4.5 points per game (though in just two outings).
The science is far from exact here, but it seems that Sarr, if ranked, would likely land in the 20-30 range among recruits in the class of 2025 – which would indisputably make him the crown jewel of Illinois’ recruiting class. Now all Illini coach Brad Underwood has to do is coax him to Champaign.