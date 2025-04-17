Incoming Illinois Freshman Selected for High School All-American Game
Illinois basketball has lost a load of talent since a season-ending NCAA Tournament loss to Kentucky, but if Illini coach Brad Underwood has a knack for just one thing, it's that he always seems to find a way to reload.
Enter incoming freshman guard Brandon Lee, who could quietly be another uber-talented find by the Illinois coaching staff.
Lee, a four-star prospect who is ranked the 16th-best shooting guard in the country according to 247 Sports, was recently selected to play in the Capital Classic All-American Game.
The 52nd edition of the Capital Classic will be held April 26 in Washington, D.C. LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Carmelo Anthony are just a few of the future Hall of Famers who participated in the storied event, which pits the best players from the DMV against a team filled with the top talent from the rest of the country. Lee was selected to compete for the United States All-Stars.
Being selected to participate is a huge honor for Lee, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard who averaged 22.0 points last season for the Patrick School in New Jersey (the alma mater of NBA superstar Kyrie Irving) and is an electrifying scorer from all three levels.
With the recent departures of Kasparas Jakucionis (NBA), Will Riley (NBA) and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (UNLV), Illinois has plenty of open positions to fill. Lee will have the opportunity to compete for playing time immediately, as junior Kylan Boswell is the only guard returning from last year's Illini rotation.
Underwood – who recruited Ayo Dosunmu, Marcus Domask and Kasparas Jakucionis, among others, to Champaign – has enjoyed great guard play during his tenure at Illinois. Hope around the program is that Lee will take his place among that group – and sooner rather than later.