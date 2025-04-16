Illinois' Twist of Fate: The Upside of Losing Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley
Monday was a somber day for Illinois basketball fans. In the morning, the Illini waved goodbye to freshman star Kasparas Jakucionis, who declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
Although Jakucionis making the step up to the next level this offseason was hardly a shock, the next news bit of news was perhaps a bit more unexpected.
In the afternoon, Will Riley, a first-year Illini standout in his own right, announced via his Instagram account that he would be following Jakucionis into the draft.
Throughout the offseason, coach Brad Underwood and his staff had clearly been building their roster under the assumption that Jakucionis wouldn’t be returning.
As for Riley, it remained unclear whether he would be back in Champaign for a second season. But with his decision, the Illini at the very least know where their rotation stands currently and now know all the contributors from last season who will be returning – and who won't.
The departure of two high-level talents can rarely be described as a positive outcome – nor is it in this case. But not only do the decisions of Jakucionis and Riley clear the uncertainty around Illinois' roster makeup and open the door for a top transfer or international player to come aboard and earn an immediate impact role; it's also a signal that Champaign is a place where toip recruits can come to build an NBA resume.
Most high school and international prospects – just like Jakucionis and Riley – view college as a launching pad to the next level. If a first-year role is in the cards at a proven pro-making program, that's going to pique the interest of most top recruits.
Current Illinois target Dame Sarr, for instance, fits the bill perfectly. If Jakucionis and Riley had stayed, Sarr would likely have been assured no more than a rotational role in Champaign as a freshman. Even with only Riley on board, it's possible Sarr would have had to battle for minutes, touches and shots.
It's a somewhat circular argument. (Wouldn't Jakucionis and Riley returning with another year of development, experience and maturity be at least as productive as Sarr and any other currently available talent?) But in today's college basketball environment, a consistent churn of one-and-done activity – assuming it leads those recruits to fulfill their NBA dreams – just may be the most sustainable model for a consistent NCAA Tournament contender.