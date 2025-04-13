Illinois in the Mix to Land Big Sky Player of the Year Through Transfer Portal
Unless you include Croatian-born Arkansas transfer Zvonimir Ivisic, taking aim at the best U.S.-based college hoops transfers has borne no fruit for Illinois coach Brad Underwood to this early point of the offseason.
But the portal cupboard isn't yet bare, and one report indicates that the Illini are in the mix to land a player who could make for a nearly ideal fit, no matter how the rest of the offseason shakes out.
On Saturday, On3's Jamie Shaw described Illinois as being one of two teams (including Indiana) that are "involved" with Idaho State's Dylan Darling, last season's Big Sky Player of the Year.
Being involved in the Dylan Darling business appears to be a strong investment. After transferring from Washington State, Darling, a nifty 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bengals as a sophomore last season. To get a feel for the depth of his bag, check out a small sample of his season-high 34-point outburst against Northern Arizona:
The caveats are obvious: Darling is an undersized scorer. He has turned in his best work against mid-major competition. His defense will be a question mark in the Big Ten, particularly depending on how he would be deployed in the Illini lineup.
But are those red flags or nitpicks? Darling is a gifted ball-handler and dynamic scorer who can get his own shot on the perimeter, and his quickness and creativity around the rim would make him a threat in the paint even against Big Ten defenses.
Although Darling's three-point shooting was middling (35.6 percent), he hit 1.9 per game on a number of high-degree-of-difficulty attempts. He would likely be more effective (or efficient, at least) with more spot-up opportunities and off-ball cuts to the rim as a cog in an offense that doesn't demand he create so much on his own. (Cue Zvonimir and Tomislav Ivisic spreading opposing defenses and dishing from the perimeter.)
Also, Darling torched USC for 22 points and seven assists in a rare test against one of the big boys last season (and even had 13 and three against UCLA, an excellent defensive club). He didn't get much of a look as a freshman in Pullman, Washington, then suffered a season-ending injury three games into his sophomore year. After receiving a medical redshirt, he transferred to Pocatello, where he proved he's 100 percent – and now has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Darling would be an undersized but likely capable starter at point guard in Illinois' lineup. (Think Braden Smith Lite.) And if the college hoops gods shine their light on Champaign, drawing Kasparas Jakucionis back for another season? Darling would make for a backcourt super-sub who could fit into almost any configuration (save for extended minutes paired with Kylan Boswell, also 6-foot-2) in Underwood's rotation.