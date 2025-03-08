Illinois Basketball Draws Big Social Media Reaction After Win Over Purdue
Despite trailing No. 18 Purdue by 10 with just over 11 minutes to play in Champaign on Friday night, Illinois went on a 10-0 run to complete turn around the direction the regular-season finale had been headed.
Purdue would again stretch the lead to five with under three minutes to play, but a 16-3 run by the Illini closed out a big 88-80 win and brought their regular season to a 20-11 overall and 12-8 Big Ten conclusion.
Depending on what happens this weekend in Big Ten play, Illinois could finish the regular season in a tie for sixth place. It will certainly be headed to the NCAA Tournament in a week but in the interim will enter the Big Ten Tournament playing some of its best basketball of the year.
Social media was a happy place to be Friday night if you were an Illinois basketball fan. Below are some of the best posts during and right after the game.