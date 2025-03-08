Illini now

Illinois Basketball Draws Big Social Media Reaction After Win Over Purdue

The Illini enter the Big Ten Tournament after a strong close to the regular season

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call with his assistants during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts to a call with his assistants during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Despite trailing No. 18 Purdue by 10 with just over 11 minutes to play in Champaign on Friday night, Illinois went on a 10-0 run to complete turn around the direction the regular-season finale had been headed.

Purdue would again stretch the lead to five with under three minutes to play, but a 16-3 run by the Illini closed out a big 88-80 win and brought their regular season to a 20-11 overall and 12-8 Big Ten conclusion.

Depending on what happens this weekend in Big Ten play, Illinois could finish the regular season in a tie for sixth place. It will certainly be headed to the NCAA Tournament in a week but in the interim will enter the Big Ten Tournament playing some of its best basketball of the year.

Social media was a happy place to be Friday night if you were an Illinois basketball fan. Below are some of the best posts during and right after the game.

Despise Losing? So Go Win ...

Final Seconds of Illinois' Big Friday Night Win

Illinois AD Josh Whitman Enjoys the Victory

House of 'Paign

Illinois: Final Four Sleeper?

Roller Coaster Season for Illinois Basketball

Illinois and Purdue – the Class of the Big Ten

Six-Straight 20-Plus Win Seasons for Illinois Basketball

Illinois Basketball Getting Off the Deck

This ... Is March Bradness!

Illinois Basketball: Ready for March

