Illinois Launches Brad Underwood Meme Merchandise After Viral Moment
After struggling to begin transfer portal season, Illinois coach Brad Underwood finally has something to celebrate. Underwood has landed four commitments from players who hail from the Balkans this offseason – the latest coming Monday in Cal transfer Andrej Stojakovic.
Following the week's big start, Underwood indulged in some social media fun, changing his profile picture on X to an AI-generated image portraying him as an "international gangster."
Leaning into the popularity of the meme among Illinois fans, Underwood has partnered with Gameday Spirit to sell "Bradimir" T-shirts and hoodies, with a portion of every sale going to the Orange Krush Foundation. (The organization donates money to various charities in the Champaign-Urbana area that aim to help the less fortunate.)
Underwood (with no small amount of help from his staff) has lived up to the meme over the past two offseasons. In 2024, the Illini dipped a couple toes in the overseas market (Lithuania's Kasparas Jakucionis and Croatia's Tomislav Ivisic) and snagged Will Riley out of Canada. The trio were arguably Illinois' top three players last season, a hint that the international market may have even more to offer the Illini.
After another offseason overhaul, Illinois will feature a total of five players with European nationality – Tomislav and, Zvonimir Ivisic (Croatia), David Mirkovic (Serbia), Mihailo Petrovic (Serbia) and Andrej Stojakovic (a Cal transfer whose father, former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, is a Croatian of Serbian and Greek descent).
And the Illini hope they aren't done. For months, they have been pursuing Italian sensation Dame Sarr, who could give the team half a roster represented by players born outside the United States.
With the influx of international players on the squad, Underwood has certainly earned the "Bradimir" moniker. The hope around Champaign is that the Illini kingpin can lead his gang to new heights – if not world domination, at least perhaps national title contention.