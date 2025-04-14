Former Illini Guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Chooses Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, Illinois guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn found a new home over the weekend: UNLV.
Gibbs-Lawhorn, who spent his first two college seasons at Illinois, will be part of new Rebels coach Josh Pastner’s first roster in Las Vegas.
After averaging just 2.4 points in 7.1 minutes as a freshman, Gibbs-Lawhorn saw his role expend as a sophomore – even as Illinois coach Brad Underwood replenished his roster with NBA-level talents such as Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley. Last season, Gibbs-Lawhorn averaged 5.9 points in 14.9 minutes, scoring in double figures on nine occasions.
Still, carving out consistent minutes remained a struggle for Gibbs-Lawhorn playing behind a pair of top Big Ten guards in Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell. He played only six minutes total in the NCAA Tournament and was forced to adjust to a constantly shifting role.
At UNLV, Gibbs-Lawhorn will have the opportunity to play big minutes against competition in the Mountain West, a competitive league that nevertheless doesn't quite measure up to the Big Ten. It could be a setting in which Gibbs-Lawhorn flourishes.
The Rebels, who haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2013, have struggled in recent years. Pastner and Gibbs-Lawhon will be tasked with returning a once-mighty program to heights it reached in the early 1990s, when Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Greg Anthony led Jerry Tarkanian-coached squads to back-to-back Final Fours and a national title.
With Gibbs-Lawhorn officially ruling out a return to the Illini and Jakucionius and Will Riley now off to the pros, Underwood must fi nd a way to land an impact guard in the transfer portal or on the international talent market to pair with Boswell. There's no getting around it: Options are dwindling fast.