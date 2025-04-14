Is Illinois in Danger After Missing on Another Transfer Portal Target?
On Monday, Illinois not only lost freshman stars Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley to the NBA, but it also lost out on a top transfer portal target.
With a now-skeletal roster, the Illini were in desperate need of landing a high-quality transfer – especially on the perimeter. Given coach Brad Underwood’s preference for high-level three-point shooters, Illinois has been in search for long-distance marksmen all offseason.
Although transfer Zvonimir Ivisic is an excellent shooter (1.3 threes made per game on 37.6 percent), the 7-foot-2 forward/center is unlikely to spend all his time spotting up on the perimeter. A three-point-shooting threat at off guard or small forward would service the Illini’s need for floor spacing and fit Underwood’s offensive scheme.
With that in mind, the Illini chased Iowa transfer Josh Dix (42.2 percent on threes last season) in the portal, but to no avail. Dix committed to Creighton.
Then it was Jaylin Sellers, a career 37.3-percent three-point shooter, but again the Illini missed out, as Sellers landed at Providence.
Recently, Illinois targeted Brendan Hausen, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Kansas State who has knocked down 39.1 percent of his career attempts from beyond the arc. In a battle for Hausen’s talents that appeared to be between Illinois and Big Ten rival Iowa, the Illini yet again fell short in their chase when Hausen jumped to the Hawkeyes on Monday.
Now, with a series of holes still left to fill on the roster (specifically at perimeter positions), Underwood and the Illini must start nailing down commitments as the portal and the talent pool abroad begin to thin out. The portal window remains open only through April 22.