3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball vs. Cooper Flagg and Duke
Having dropped five of its last seven, including back-to-back contests, Illinois (17-10, 9-8 Big Ten) seeks to snap its losing skid and find its footing on Saturday night.
Unfortunately for the Illini, doing that may be easier said than done, as they’re matched up with Cooper Flagg and No. 3 Duke (23-3, 15-1 ACC) under the brightest lights, and on the biggest stage: Madison Square Garden.
The answers (assuming there is one for the Cooper Flagg problem) to each of these questions may determine if Illinois can pull off the impossible.
Do Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic get back on track?
To take down the mighty Blue Devils, the Illini need a massive performance from both their lead guard and their star big man.
For Jakucionis, after turning in one of the worst performances of his young career (six points and seven turnovers) against Wisconsin on Tuesday, he seeks to right the ship against Duke – a task that will likely be made challenging by 6-foot-6 ballhawk Sion James.
As for Ivisic, he’s been put through the wringer, having fought mononucleosis, an ankle sprain, and the stomach-bug – all since the turn of the New Year.
He combined for just 11 total points in his last two contests, and went 0-for-8 from deep over that stretch. A strong showing from Ivisic on both ends is a must for Illinois to even have a puncher's-chance in MSG.
What is the answer for Cooper Flagg?
Through 26 games in a Duke uniform, there has yet to be an answer for Cooper Flagg – and it’s highly unlikely that secret sauce is discovered by Illinois on Saturday night.
The Illini have had trouble with star wings all season long, and they’ve yet to see anyone as dynamic and versatile as Flagg. With Kylan Boswell (6-foot-2) lacking the size to stick Flagg, and 6-foot-9 Ben Humrichous not having the foot speed necessary to keep up with Flagg, it appears Illinois must turn to Tre White to check the National Player of the Year frontrunner.
White has shown flashes of being the defensive stopper the Illini have been searching for on the wing, but he’ll need to have a season-best showing on that end to contain Flagg – and he’ll need four bodies ready to rotate behind him.
Can the Illini get hot from deep?
Illinois’ three-point shooting ranks second to last in the Big Ten at 31.2%, yet the Illini still put up the seventh most attempts per game in the country (30.3).
Fortunately, they have shown the ability to go on heaters from long range, notably against Arkansas (15-for-31), Oregon (16-for-29), and recently a low-volume, but still efficient 9-for-16 showing against Minnesota.
At MSG, Illinois at the very least needs to shoot a healthy percentage from deep, and preferably on high-volume. Nothing better offsets defensive or rebounding struggles than hot shooting, and if the Illini get just that, New York City may be treated to a classic.