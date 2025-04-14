Illinois Freshman Forward Will Riley Announces He Will Enter NBA Draft
Any hopes of Illinois' NBA-level talents foregoing the April 26 NBA Draft to return to Champaign for another season evaporated were just dashed.
On Monday, hours after freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis announced his intention to turn pro, freshman forward Will Riley followed suit, declaring to ESPN that he will enter the draft.
Riley, who averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors as a freshman in the 2024-25 season, came in as Illinois' highest ranked recruit (No. 9, according to 247Sports) in the internet era.
A slinky, 6-foot-8 forward, Riley experienced some twists and turns as a first-year collegian – especially while adjusting to the physicality of the Big Ten – but was arguably the Illini's most dangerous scorer by the time the NCAA Tournament rolled around in March.
A five-point, 1-for-7 shooting performance against Kentucky in Illinois' second-round loss demonstrated how much more development Riley needs to undergo, which raised Illini fans' hopes that he might remain in school one more year, providing scoring, experience and stability to a roster that is in flux for a second straight offseason.
Most projections have Riley, who just turned 19 in February, going after the draft lottery as a middle-to-late first-round pick.